In preparation for the June 7 Primary Election, the Corning Observer is publishing a list of questions answered by candidates running for office in Tehama County in a contested race. This week the candidates are Candy Carlson and Krista Peterson who are running for Tehama County Auditor/Controller. In past editions of the newspaper answers have been provided by incumbents Tehama County supervisors Bob Williams and Dennis Garton, as well as Matt Hansen, who is running against Williams, and Pati Nolen, who is running against Garton, and seeking the office of Tehama County Sheriff is Dave Kain and Chad Parker.
Those running for uncontested seats include incumbents Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers, Clerk/Recorder Jennifer Vise, Treasurer/Tax Collector Parker Hunt, Supervisor District 1 William Moule, Assessor Kenneth Brown, and Superintendent of Schools Richard DuVarney.
CARLSON
OFFICE YOU ARE SEEKING: Auditor-Controller
NAME AND AGE: Candy Carlson
EDUCATION/CAREER HISTORY: B.S. Business, B.A. Psychology, graduating both with honors; Elected Tehama County Board of Supervisor, District 2 since 2013; Finance Director since 2017 Business Owner of two successful business mortgage company and finance and marketing company, 14 years.
WHAT QUALIFIES YOU FOR THE OFFICE YOU ARE SEEKING? In addition to my education and experience, I have a unique perspective holding both positions of a Supervisor and Financial Director. As a Supervisor I have oversight of the county budget and as a Finance Director I have been working with current technology and know what it can do to create greater transparency and useful tools to help with our financial condition. I have well over 20 years’ fiscal management experience. GASB to GAAP accounting rules are standards used industry wide. There is a minimal learning curve to do accounting from one entity to another. I am a life learner, always engaged and looking for ways to improve.
WHY ARE YOU SEEKING THIS OFFICE? I am genuinely concerned about the direction the county is headed financially, and I believe I can make a difference. Over the last few years, the budget has been balanced by using emergency reserve funds and one time money. This is unsustainable and to date there is no plan in place to address this situation. There are three functional areas responsible for the budget. The Board of Supervisors, Chief Administrator, and the Auditor- Controller, all need to step up to fix this. Why does this matter? For years, the employees were told there was no money for wage increases. The county has roughly two-hundred vacancies out of over 900 positions; office hours and services are being reduced, morale is poor, five of six unions ‘voted no confidence’ in the previous Chief Administrator. Useful financial management reports are lacking, and decisions are made by the Board of Supervisors often without facts or data. Dipping into emergency reserves already lowered the county credit rating from A+ to A-. By using one-time money or reserves, eventually the funds will be depleted. A lowered credit rating costs millions of dollars more to do business and is a path to bankruptcy. Clearly the ‘business as usual’ practices cannot continue. The Board of Supervisors, other elected officials, staff and the public are entitled to accessible, accurate and transparent financial information. They have the right to ask and receive answers about how public funds are spent. As a Supervisor, I was often told when I asked for financial information that it was unavailable. Over the last few years while my opponent was serving as the Assistant Auditor, Grand Jury reports cited that the Schedule of Federal Expenditures (SEFA) contained errors and was materially incorrect and the AC Office did not review them before turning them in. The budget and budget quarterly reports could not be reconciled to each other. The budget and financial statements could not be reconciled to each other with categories and purposes that differ. There have been multiple findings and noted material weaknesses. This results in a lack of transparency, and potential vulnerability to misappropriations. I believe my Supervisor experience, coupled with my over 20 years of financial management, put me in a unique position to identify ways to get the county back on track financially, to be able to make better decisions, and to communicate better with the public. Under this Auditor Controller, Board of Supervisors and the previous Chief Administrator, the county’s credit rating was reduced from an A+ to and A-. This costs the county millions of dollars over time, and can be changed. I will be proactive in finding solutions that do not include using emergency reserve funds or one-time money to balance the budget. I do not have all the answers, but I most certainly will work very hard with others in leadership on creating a viable plan and finding solutions to provide for a better future for our community.
WHAT ARE YOUR TOP THREE PRIORITIES IF ELECTED? Ensuring all documents and data are accurate and all reports balance before sending them out of the office; Promoting transparency with the public and creating and maintaining positive working relationships with the public, elected officials, and staff; Implementing and maintaining high standards of customer service internally and to the public; Finding real solutions to the previous unsustainable budget practices. Going beyond basic job requirements in promoting suggestions for unmet needs.
PETERSON
OFFICE YOU ARE SEEKING: Tehama County Auditor-Controller
NAME AND AGE: Krista Peterson - 57
EDUCATION/CAREER HISTORY: I have a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting. I completed my degree while working full-time in the Auditor’s office. I took many accounting classes for my major, but my studies also included Governmental Accounting. I served in the U.S. Air Force in the Intelligence Field, working as a Communication’s Analyst. For the past 20 years I have been working for Tehama County. I began as an Accounting Technician and then had the following promotions-Staff Analyst I with Social Services, Staff Analyst II with Social Services, Auditor Accountant in the Auditor’s office, and finally Assistant Auditor-Controller for the past 11 years.
WHAT QUALIFIES YOU FOR THE OFFICE YOU ARE SEEKING? I have been succession training for the position of Auditor-Controller for 15 years. After serving as the Assistant Auditor for 11 years, I understand the functions of the Auditor in local government. Some of my responsibilities include supervision of staff, providing oversight of payroll, property tax, accounts payable and accounting services. I also ensure compliance with reporting requirements are met and participate heavily in compilation of the County-wide financial statements. My education and 19 years of experience in the Auditor’s office make me uniquely qualified to fulfill this role with no learning curve.
WHY ARE YOU SEEKING THIS OFFICE? As previously mentioned, I have succession training for this position for the past 15 years. This is the culmination of training and years of experience and the next step in full-filling the long-term goal of becoming the next Auditor-Controller. I am passionate about the people I work with in our office, about the county I work for, and the people I work with at all levels, the departments, department heads and employees are committed to providing the best service they can to the residents of Tehama County. They care about the community and the people in it. Because we are a service department and don't really deal with the public and residents of the county. Our part is to support the departments and employees in the best way possible. We all strive to provide the best support and guidance to departments with regards to finances, so they can focus on serving the public. I can honestly say I love what I do! I enjoy getting up in the morning and coming to work. I enjoy helping people in any way I can...I enjoy working with numbers, problem solving, the reporting aspects of the job. And, although we are not directly involved with serving the county residents, our department is giving back to the community by assisting departments and ensuring tax payer dollars are being spent appropriately and as approved by the BOS. I am honored to be a part of that and I take pride in having such a great group of individuals in our office that also strives to provide the best service they possibly can.
WHAT ARE YOUR TOP THREE PRIORITIES IF ELECTED? The Auditor’s office is an entity with limited authority, and one that operates within the constraints and requirements of Government Code, Government and Accounting Standards, and Board approved policies. That being said, there is little that can be changed by the Auditor with the exception of internal processes.
What I will prioritize are the following:
1. I plan to continue adapting to new technology and moving the County towards more efficient processes
2. Continue to strive for excellence and accuracy in reporting...something we currently achieve every year.
3. I’d also like to work closely with the Board of Supervisors to find out what they would like to see with regards to the quarterly financial report. I would like to incorporate their “wants” of the quarterly financial report into a more pleasing and understandable format, one that helps the Board and the public see the big picture with regards to our financial standing.
HISTORY WITH/IN TEHAMA COUNTY? I moved to Tehama County over 20 years ago. Although I am a transplant, I have established roots in this county, my mom and dad both live here, and I have three of four grown children here as well.
Tehama County has a lot to offer...a lot of great things to do and a great community. My plan is to eventually retire from the County and to stay here long haul.