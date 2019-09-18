Ever wanted to compost, but were not sure where to get started? The Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency is offering a semi-annual backyard composting classes at the agency office at the Tehama County/Red Bluff Landfill, 20000 Plymire Road, Red Bluff. The next class will be 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21.
The class will focus on starting a composting pile, how to keep your pile healthy, and what to do with finished compost. In addition, agency staff will share helpful landscaping tips that could reduce the amount of yard waste produced, along with tips to cut down on wasted food.
If available, participants can take a bucket of chipped yard waste home to get their compost pile started or to use as mulch around plants.
The class is expected to last approximately 45 minutes to one hour.
Reserve a spot for the next composting class by today, Sept. 19, by contacting the Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency at 528-1103 or email tehamacountyrecycles@co.tehama.ca.us. Anyone interested in a landfill tour must wear closed-toe shoes and is encouraged to bring water.