Two pieces of legislation were recently introduced by U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, Republican of Richvale, in response to the growing push to normalize early and aggressive medical interventions ranging from puberty-blocking drugs to surgeries for children who allegedly identify as transgender.
Both the Protecting Children from Experimentation Act and the End Taxpayer Funding of Gender Experimentation Act aim to protect children and conscience rights, reported LaMalfa’s office.
The Protecting Children from Experimentation Act would prohibit doctors from performing experimental gender reassignment treatments on children. Puberty-blocking hormones followed by cross-sex hormones can cause irreversible damage to children’s bodies, including an increased risk of cancer and permanent sterilization, LaMalfa’s office asserts. Original cosponsors of this legislation include Congressman Ralph Norman (R-SC-05), Congressman Robert Aderholt (R-AL-04), Congressman Ross Spano (R-FL-15), Congressman Rick Allen (R-GA-12), Congressman Steve King (R-IA-04), Congressman Greg Steube (R-FL-17), and Congressman Bill Flores (R-TX-17).
The End Taxpayer Funding of Gender Experimentation Act would protect taxpayers’ conscience by prohibiting federal funding for gender reassignment surgeries and treatments.
Original cosponsors of this legislation include Congressman Ralph Norman (R-SC-05), Congressman Robert Aderholt (R-AL-04), Congressman Rick Allen (R-GA-12), Congressman Steve King (R-IA-04), Congressman Greg Steube (R-FL-17), Congressman Bill Flores (R-TX-17), Congressman Doug Lamborn (R-CO-05), and Congressman Brian Babin (R-TX-36).
“Our society has quickly ‘normalized’ gender experimentation under the guise of an ‘accepting’ political ideology rather than biological reality,” LaMalfa said. “Even more troubling, children are undergoing experimental treatments, like being injected with puberty-blocking hormones and cross-sex hormones, which have irreversible consequences, such as permanent sterility. Both the Protecting Children from Experimentation Act and the End Taxpayer Funding of Gender Experimentation Act aim to protect children and taxpayers from paying the high price of these unethical medical interventions. As minors, children cannot vote, join the military, or open a bank account; it’s our job as society, and especially parents, to protect them from making life altering gender experimentation decisions that they may likely later regret.”
Congressman Norman said some of the nation’s most important laws are those that protect children.
“When it comes to experimentational gender reassignment, most adolescent psychological experts agree that children are simply not capable of fully comprehending the factors or long-term ramifications of these treatments. With age and maturity will come that level of wisdom. Prior to that point being reached at legal adulthood, however, it is highly inappropriate for doctors to perform these types of procedures except in cases of medically verifiable gender development disorders,” he added.
Both bills provide exceptions for the treatment of patients with medically verifiable sex development disorders.
The Protecting Children from Experimentation Act and the End Taxpayer Funding of Gender Experimentation Act are also supported by the American College of Pediatricians, Christian Medical & Dental Associations, and Family Watch International.
Congressman Doug LaMalfa is a lifelong farmer representing California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.