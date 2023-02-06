Dear Editor,
This year’s Tehama County Cattlemen’s Association Winter Dinner and Scholarship Auction was a great success and a thank you to all who made it so is well deserved. Thanks to all who donated to the live and silent auctions, we were able to raise $30,510, all of which will be given in scholarships by the Tehama County Cattlemen and Cattlewomen. Please support the businesses and people who have given so generously to this cause.
Thanks to: Cornerstone Community Bank, Banner Bank, Golden State Farm Credit, Red Bluff Dodge, Zane Ranch, Northern California Tractor and Engine Club, Daves Tractor, Jason Spencer, Walker Printing, Red Bluff Elks Lodge #1250, Los Molinos FFA, Michelle Hickok, Adam Bolles, Indian Peak Vineyards, Victorian City Winery, Jacey Prey and Samantha Prouty, Buckey’s Feed, Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic, Dawson Sales, Bev Ross, Bar Ale Feed, Dave and Cindy Stroing, Charlie Mueler Trucking, Valley Rock, Mike and Kendra Mccluskey, Growney Family, Big O Tires, Bill Borror, Bryce Borror, Wilcox Oaks Golf Club, Farm House Vineyards, Red Bluff Roundup Association, Haws Ranch and Farm Supply, Tehama District Fair, Bob’s Tire Center, J.P. Ranch Rodeo, Shasta Farm and Equipment, Cathy Tobin, Jarred and Anna Kerr, Tehama Angus Ranch, Animal Health International, Steve and Laurie Mcarthy, Bob and Beth Chaney, Pendelton Round-up, Tractor Supply Co. Red Bluff, Green Barn Whiskey Kitchen, Sean Rix, State Farm Insurance, Copper and Clay Co., Linda Borror, Marcie Skelton, Peggy Zane, Aquarium and Pets, Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale, Reynolds Ranch and The Loft, North Valley Ag Service, Elmores Pharmacy, Tehama County Cattlewomen, 2 Buds BBQ, Plum Crazy, Discover Earth, Village Pottery, Enjoy The Store, Kevin’s Doughnuts, Sweet Swirls, Shari’s, Tami Henderson, Rancho Grande Corning, Corning Chinese Restaurant, Bakers pantry Corning, Jeanne Smith, Main Street Deli, Izzy’s, Zelmas, Buds Jolly Cone, Wink, Breezy’s, Baskin & Robbins, Roundup Mercantile, Red Bluff Motorsports, Zoetis, South Avenue Ace Hardware, Jane Daugherty,, Corning Olive Oil Co., Mt. Lassen Seafood, Josh Davey, Mike Collins, Bob DeBraga, Renee Hanks and Orland Livestock Market.
Mike McCluskey
Tehama County Cattlemen’s Association