Dear Editor,
Stationary Mobile Food Trucks in Corning need to have limits and guidelines. It is known these are meant for areas where no or little food is available. And we honestly have plenty of options in Corning.
Yet, once a stationary food truck sets up, next door or right across the street from a restaurant, with little or no leg work, how is this fair to the restaurant owner who is properly certified, passed inspections and follows the requirements?
I own my own building and restaurant, YaYa’s Taco Shop, and put thousands of dollars into remodeling each unit and comply and meet the regulations the building department implements.
However, now, with so many upcoming food trucks popping up and individuals selling out of their homes, I am left puzzled and confused.
How is this fair? How is my town not seeing what these are doing, not only to me, but all restaurants in our town?
I, like other business owners have to pay our workers compensation, salaries, dumpster charges, inspections, etc., while food trucks don’t.
So, what is stopping me from closing my doors and parking a food truck on my parking lot?
Is this what the City of Corning wants to be known for?
My recommendation: I feel Corning needs to establish an ordinance concerning food trucks, and until you do, hold off on issuing business licenses or permits to operate.
For new and existing food trucks implement environmental health inspections. I have seen exposed meat and flies swarming the preparation areas.
In addition, running and clean water, dumpster or trash cans, bathrooms, hand washing and personal needs should be addressed.
I end this with, I am not against food trucks. There is a need, but especially a place for them. Right across from a food/restaurant is not okay, nor having one on every corner.
We need to have control.
We have a problem. Let’s not let our beautiful city turn into Santee Alley, Central L.A.
Thank you,
Rosie Flores
Owner/operator Farmer’s Insurance and YaYa’s Taco Shop