To the Editor:
It appears as if the choice of Sheriff is between a Maga Moron and Clay Parker accolade, Chad Parker and well educated, kind, compassionate Dave Kain. Chad Parker schmoozed the corrupt good ole boys, but couldn’t handle working for an ethical Sheriff, like Dave Hencratt. Another bad cop, fake Christian bully and QNUT promoter Dave Greer couldn’t hack it either and retired. Now, they want to run law enforcement. Our County has had more bad Sheriff’s than good, until Hencratt, who tried to keep the department running, clean up corruption and get rid of bad cops from the days of another Parker, but had to deal with Maga Moron, corrupt and unethical good ole’ boys Supervisors Dennis Garton and Bob Williams, who did everything they could do to undermine Hencratt and endanger our community.
Both men and their special friends have been over-consuming at the pig trough of Tehama County for too long, with nothing to show for it, except a bunch of badly planned buildings spread out in the community. The new courthouse as far away from the Sheriff’s Department, as possible. What about the desperately needed jail, where an empty lot still exists. Where is all the money going for these supposedly paid for projects?
Our water aquifers and wells are being sucked dry by greedy farmers, who have planted on almost every empty piece of land in Tehama County.
Pat Johnson,
Red Bluff