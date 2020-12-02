Corning's Lighted Christmas Parade this Saturday is back to its traditional format, announced Chamber of Commerce Manager Christina Hale, with the exception of spectators required to watch from inside their parked vehicles.
“There is a plus to this,” Hale said, “you can watch it all from the comfort and warmth of your own vehicle. No sitting on the cold sidewalk to watch.”
Initially the Tehama County Public Health Agency approved the parade with the entries parked and spectators driving by.
“Under that format we had few people entering the parade,” Hale said. “Public Health then gave us the updated approval to have the parade march down Solano Street, but spectators must watch from within their vehicles.”
Spectators' vehicles must line up on Marin Street (just south of Solano Street) facing towards Third Street by 5 p.m. Vehicles will then be escorted to park on Solano Street.
Once parked, spectators can stay warm inside their vehicles as the parade marches by starting at 6 p.m.
All parade participants must wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Those who do not have a face mask will be provided with one, Hale said.
“Please make sure that you do your part to make this event safe and enjoyable for all who attend,” she added.
The chamber is also hosting a Decorated Business Window Contest and Lighted House Contest. For more information contact the chamber at 824-5550.