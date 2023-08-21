As a week of thunderstorms moved through the North State last week causing lightning strike wildfires, state and federal forest officials issued fire restrictions as of Aug. 15.
The prohibitions are designed to minimize the chances of human-caused wildland fires and are in effect through the end of the 2023 fire season, forest officials reported.
“At this stage, the public can still enjoy a campfire or stove fire in designated fire-safe campgrounds or in Wilderness Areas so long as they have a valid California Campfire Permit,” said Fire Management Officer Curtis Coots.
As of Aug. 18, wildfires had been reported in mountain ranges both east and west of the Upper Sacramento Valley.
In the Lassen National Forest firefighters battled two active fires started from thunderstorms moving through the area. Those fires, designated as H-1 Fire in the Thousand Lakes Wilderness and L-1 Fire on the Almanor Ranger District near Philbrook Reservoir, were both 100 percent contained, burning a combined nine acres.
The work of six engines, one hand crew and two water tenders, digging line and laying hose, with assistance from CalFire firefighters and a night-flying helicopter kept both of those fires from moving and expanding in size.
As thunderstorms continued, U.S. Forest Service personnel performed recon flights over the Lassen National Forest to observe current conditions and look for any new fire starts.
Forest officials said thunderstorms are expected to continue through August bringing additional potential for wildfire. For the latest news and information about the Lassen National Forest, follow us on Facebook at Lassen National Forest.
The Slide 1 Fire in the Yolla Bolly Middle Eel Wilderness of the Mendocino National Forest was 20 percent contained as of Aug. 18 burning 656 acres. Firefighters continue to work the blaze, including smokejumpers, hand crews, helicopters and falling modules.
Forest officials issued an order closure for the Yolla Bolly Middle Eel Wilderness within the Grindstone Ranger District has been issued.
For information about the Slide 1 Fire and other lightning-related fires go online to Inciweb at https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/.
Ongoing wildfires have caused an increase of smoke in the area, state officials said, with smoke settling into valleys and low-lying areas overnight and during the early morning, generally lifting later in the day.
Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures when outdoors during these times and are advised to check local weather and air quality before traveling or spending continued amount of time outdoors
State/Federal issued fire restrictions
Fire restrictions prohibit the following activities:
• Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire.
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or within the designated recreation sites.
• Operating an internal combustion engine, except on National Forest System roads or trails.
• Welding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame.
• Using an explosive.
• Possessing, discharging or using any kind of firework or other pyrotechnic device.
Exemptions include:
1. Persons with a permit from the Forest Service specifically exempting them from this order.
2. Persons with a valid California Campfire Permit are not exempt from the prohibitions listed in this order. However, persons with a valid California Campfire Permit may use portable stoves or lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel and may also build, maintain, attend or use a fire, campfire, or stove fire in the designated fire-safe recreation sites.
3. Any federal, state, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
4. Persons with a Special Use Permit from the Forest Service for a recreation residence on the Mendocino National Forest are exempt from prohibition numbers 1, 2, 3, and 4 while they are at their recreation residence.
Forest visitors are reminded to check the forest website for the latest alerts, orders and recreation information at https://www.fs.usda.gov/.