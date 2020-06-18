Listos emergency preparedness campaign in Tehama and Siskiyou Counties

The Listos California for All Emergency Preparedness Campaign, managed by the California Office of Emergency Services, is underway in Tehama County to engage and ensure residents will be prepared for emergencies. The intent of the campaign is to build resiliency in vulnerable communities at high risk for wildfires, floods, earthquakes, and other disasters.
The United Way of Northern California was awarded grant funding to achieve the various aims and objectives related to the campaign, which includes Shasta County, and provides funding to several nonprofit community-based organizations.
In Tehama County, Tehama Together, Caring Choices, Corning Community Foundation, NCCDI, Mercy Foundation North Dignity Health Connected Living, PATH, Far Northern Regional Center, and Tehama County Neighborhood Watch were grant recipients.
In order to build resiliency and strengthen the efforts of first-responders during a disaster, the listed community-based organizations have already begun their outreach efforts by providing educational materials and information through various avenues to community members. Plans are underway to provide free training sessions to all who are interested, with a focus on the most vulnerable population.
On Monday, June 15, members from the community-based organizations representing the Listos California for All Emergency Preparedness Campaign in Tehama County, along with Cherish Padro, the Tehama County Outreach Manager for United Way of Northern California, gathered at Main and Walnut streets in Red Bluff to officially kick-off the campaign in Tehama County.
Tony Cardenas, a member of the Corning Community Foundation, said the foundation will focus its efforts on Corning, Rancho Tehama and the surrounding communities.
“In addition to the Foundation’s outreach through various social media platforms, we plan to conduct free one-hour training classes at various locations in our communities,” he added.
In all, 18 non-profits in Tehama and Shasta counties were awarded grant funding.
For additional information and to sign-up for classes please contact us at prepare@corningcommunityfoundation.org and follow us on Facebook @corningcommunityfoundation.
Tehama County awardees include:
- Tehama Together, Tehama County, $55,000
- Corning Community Foundation, Tehama County, $38,700,
- Northern CA Child Development, Inc., Tehama County, $24,000
- Caring Choices, Tehama County, $25,000,
- Poor and the Homeless (PATH), Tehama County, $8,000
- Far Northern Regional Center, Tehama County, $5,000
- Tehama County Neighborhood Watch, Tehama County, $6,000
- Mercy Foundation North – Dignity Health Connected Living, Tehama/Siskiyou County, $7,800