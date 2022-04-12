When the gates swing open on the 101st Red Bluff Round-Up more than 600 cowboys and cowgirls from 31 states and four provinces will be in town for the rodeo, which runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 15-17.
But among those contestants are a handful of local rodeo stars, rodeoing at their hometown rodeo, which just happens to be the “largest three-day rodeo in the country.”
World champion barrel racer Nellie Miller headlines the bunch.
The Cottonwood cowgirl won the Women’s Pro Rodeo Association title in 2017 and has been a contender each year.
She’ll be aboard her famous blue roan, Rafter W Minnie Reba, “Sister,” who was the 2017 AQHA/WPRA Barrel Racing Horse of the Year. The 13-year-old mare “is just so consistent and solid, it’s hard to switch up to another horse you’re not quite as confident in,” Miller said.
Sister loves arenas like the Tehama District Fairgrounds where the Round-Up is held.
Miller said the mare is versatile.
“But I feel like she really excels in the bigger arenas that are more wide open. Red Bluff has a long run to the first barrel and she really likes that,” she added.
Miller and her husband, James Miller, general manager of the Round-Up, have two daughters, ages nine and seven, who travel with their mother on the rodeo road when school isn’t in session.
As a child, Miller also traveled with her family, parents Sam and Roxy Williams, as Sam was a team roper who competed professionally.
Juggling kids and rodeo can be a challenge, according to Miller, “but there’s really no other way I would have it. I loved growing up as a kid and going to rodeos. That’s the way we want to raise our kids, too.”
The girls love it as well.
Miller is currently ranked 18th in the WPRA world standings. She has qualified for five Wrangler National Finals Rodeos, ranging from 2010, 2017-19 to 2021.
Another barrel racing contestant with ties to the Fairgrounds will run barrels at the Round-Up.
Mandy Staley, who grew up in a rodeo family in Cottonwood, and is chief executive officer of the Tehama District Fairgrounds, is another barrel racing contestant who will be competing this weekend.
She will ride a 6-year-old mare named Ruby, who was her futurity horse last year, until injury took her out for six months. The horse needs experience and maturing, according to Staley.
“She needs to be seasoned, and I’m not going to be any closer to a rodeo to season her than here,” she added.
Staley’s family is steeped in rodeo: she is the daughter of Jeff and Terri Davis, who own Four Star Rodeo and provide bucking horses and bulls for the Round-Up. Her brother, Justin, is a team roper who qualified for the 2009 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, and her husband, Robert Staley, has team roped at the Round-Up several times. Their daughters, ages 12 and 14, compete in the California Junior High School Rodeo Association.
It stays in the family with Staley. Her cousin on her mother’s side, Kayla Nichol, will run barrels in Red Bluff as well.
Bareback rider and Red Bluff native Zack Brown will be on hand for the Round-Up.
He estimates he’s ridden at the Round-Up for about the last decade, with his best finish in 2018, when he was reserve Round-Up champion.
The Round-Up is a prestigious rodeo at which to compete, Brown said. “It’s one of the first outdoor spring rodeos,” he said. “Everybody’s excited to get rodeoing, and it feels good. A lot of guys come to California for it, and everyone keeps tabs on it.”
Brown is married to Natalie; they have an eighteen-month-old son.
Other local cowboys and cowgirls competing at the Round-Up include barrel racers Miley Bunting, Dakota Freeman, and Brittany Manner, all of Red Bluff; barrel racers Kailee Hamre, Gerber, and Angie Hardin, Cottonwood; steer wrestler Wyatt Spencer, Red Bluff; team roper Justin Davis, Cottonwood, and bull rider Colby Demo, Gerber.
This year’s Round-Up, the 101st edition, takes place April 15-17. Performances start at 7 p.m. on April 15, 2:30 p.m. on April 16, and 1:30 p.m. on April 17.
Tickets are $20-$40 and can be purchased online at RedBluffRoundup.com, at the Round-Up office, and at the gate. For more information, visit the website or call 530-527-1000.