May 3
2:18 a.m. - reported theft of items from property on San Benito Avenue in Gerber.
3:44 a.m. - report of shot fired from vehicle on Paskenta Road at Walnut Street in Red Bluff.
4:21 a.m. - report of vehicle being vandalized on Third Street in Corning.
7:11 a.m. - employee of the Northern Railroad requesting Corning police to do extra patrol on the crossing sites due to someone blacking out the power switches which allows the oncoming trains to receive the signals.
7:16 a.m. - reported vandalism at Shasta College Campus on Diamond Avenue in Red Bluff. Damage to power box and other vandalism.
7:38 a.m. - woman on Vestal Avenue in Gerber reported her husband was stabbed by a subject trying to protect her. Unknown where her husband is. He jumped out, battered her then got into a fight with unknown subject who stabbed him.
7:50 a.m. - Corning police asked to assist CHP with male subject running in and out of traffic on Interstate 5 near Corning Road.
8:04 a.m. - reporting party at River Inn Mobile Home Park in Los Molinos said someone cashed his stimulus check and benefit card and kept the money.
2:07 p.m. - Corning police arrest Shamra Lotte Holt, 26, of Chico at 7 Inn on Highway 99W for a misdemeanor arrest warrant after it was reported she was trespassing.
5:12 p.m. - Corning police arrested Kevin Charles Dyke, 51, of Corning on Scott Avenue for suspicion of being intoxicated in public/disturbing the peace.
7:18 p.m. - report of burglary to locked trailer on Rodeo Avenue in Gerber. Extensive theft including guns.
9:43 p.m. - Corning police arrest Murray Cecil Thayer of Corning at McDonald's restaurant on Sunrise Avenue in Corning on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
May 4
6:17 a.m. - report from property owner on Reed Road in Cottonwood of neighbors dog killing her goat.
9:30 a.m. - Corning police arrest Alvin Jerry Greer, 28, of Corning at Super 8 Motel on Solano Street in Corning on five arrest warrants out of Tehama County.
9:37 a.m. - Non-injury traffic accident at Corning High School on Blackburn Avenue in Corning by the softball field.
12:04 p.m. - report from Oiveview Elementary School on Fig Street in Corning of student bringing an air-soft gun to school, no ammo. Parents contacted by school.
1:33 p.m. - at Highway 99W Heritage shopping center in Corning, reporting party said a man knocked on her vehicle window asking for time and then attempted to get into her locked vehicle. Subject given no trespass for Heritage shopping center.
3:15 p.m. - reported theft of leather purse from inside a vehicle parked at Dollar Tree on Solano Street in Corning. Reporting party said there was an Iphone 11 and several credit cards inside the purse.
5:15 p.m. - reports of a female yelling for help across the Sacramento River from residence on Canta Del Rio Lane in Red Bluff. Reporting party said she is quarter mile above China Rapids.
7:21 p.m. - Report of an overturned canoe near the ramp at Black Butte Lake Boat Ramp on Newville Road by the dam. Reporting party said there is a life vest floating in the water near the canoe.
9:46 p.m. - Corning police arrested Randee Renee Sanches, 26, of Red Bluff at Petro Truck Services on South Avenue in Corning on drug-related charges and several arrest warrants out of Tehama County. Also arrested Oliva Christine Rome, 28, of Red Bluff on drug-related charges.
May 5
1:59 a.m. - at Guys Corner Market on San Benito Avenue in Gerber, report of man on the ground near the water machine in front of the store, no responding to reporting party and believes he needs attention.
4:34 a.m. - reporting party said someone shot at her as she stepped out of her residence on Bowman Road in Cottonwood. Cannot see who fired the shot or where it came from and does not believe it hit anything.
5:41 a.m. - report of a man laying on the ground yelling call 911 on Chucker Court in Red Bluff.
2:15 p.m. - report of older man, approximately 60, with long hair, carrying a backpack who is looking in windows on Hogsback Road in Red Bluff.
4:27 p.m. - report of traffic collision on Main Street at Breckenridge Street in Red Bluff.
7:54 p.m. - on Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama, report of seeing a female hitting a male with a shovel. Parties are currently in a physical fight at the time of the call.
8:40 p.m. - reporting party said while walking in the area of Parkway Drive and Davis Road in Red Bluff they were yelled at by a neighbor and the neighbor and her father got in a physical fight. Reporting party and father returned to their residence to await deputies arrival.
May 6
2:02 a.m. - property owner on Dale Road in Corning believes someone is trying to break into this house. Heard a noise and dogs are barking.
9:41 a.m. - reporting party said his mother who lives on Vina Road in Vina was scammed by a company selling medical equipment.
9:58 a.m. - non-injury vehicle accident reported on Second Street in Corning between a Bell Carter truck and employee's vehicle.
12:06 p.m. - request for deputy due to a man down on Highway 99E at Manor Lane in Red Bluff.
2:59 p.m. - requesting deputy for a reported attack with a deadly weapon at Rolling Hills Casino in Corning.
6:40 p.m. - report of vegetation fire in a field at the northwest end of Woodson Elementary School on Toomes Avenue in Corning.
8:52 p.m. - reporting party on Fig Lane in Corning states his chocolate Labrador was possible stolen by a male subject known to him.
May 7
8:47 a.m. - reports a male subject who appears unconscious in a black Chevy sedan north Harvey's Market on Highway 99W.
9:39 a.m. - employee at Mill Creek Veterinary Clinic in Los Molinos reports being threatened by a customer over refusing service.
9:54 a.m. - person on Paskenta Road in Red Bluff reports an unknown subject cashed a fraudulent check from his bank account.
10:58 a.m. - report of graffiti sprayed on campus at Los Molinos High School.
12:55 p.m. - deputy request to assist with medical aid at a location on Rancho Tehama Road in Rancho Tehama.
1:52 p.m. - report of squatters at her rental property on San Benito Avenue in Gerber hooking up a water hose to a neighboring property she owns.
4:12 p.m. - report of wallet stolen sometime between time of report and May 4. Wallet contained identification, medical cards and $2,000 in cash.
7:10 p.m. - report of an ice-cream-type truck parked at Love's Truck Stop with about 70 puppies inside of it. Vehicle comes back to a dog rescue out of Texas.
11:45 p.m. - at A&A Towing on Walnut Street in Red Bluff, report of subject laying on the front porch of the business, who did not respond when advised to leave.
May 8
12:47 a.m. - report of traffic collision between a semi-truck and vehicle at Bray Avenue at Highway 99E in Dairyville.
11:08 a.m. - reporting party states her purse was stolen out of her vehicle and she received a fraud alert showing a female subject used her card to make a Facebook transaction.
12:26 p.m. - report of several buildings being tagged overnight at Corning Community Park on Toomes Avenue.
12:52 p.m. - death investigation on Lay Avenue in Red Bluff. Coroner requested.
2:03 p.m. - report of traffic collision on Paskenta Road at Luther Road in Red Bluff.
2:33 p.m. - request for deputy assistance with vegetation fire on Interstate 5 at Finnell Avenue in Corning.
4:29 p.m. - reported boating incident at Black Butte Lake on Newville Road. Report of two adults, four girls went out on the lake in a small white gas powered boat and have not returned for two hours. Children have life vests, adults do not.
7:14 p.m. - report of a male subject who has climbed over the railing of the Finnell Avenue overpass at Interstate 5 in Corning.
10 p.m. - report of a noise disturbance of loud music from party on Hickory Street in Corning.
10:36 p.m. - multiple 911 calls from Highway 99W at Olivewood Road in Corning, reporting an ongoing disturbance between family members. Escalation of disturbance can be heard in the background.
11:36 p.m. - Corning police arrest Steven Douglas Burgard, 47, of Corning on South Street at West Street on felony and misdemeanor warrants.
May 9
2:10 a.m. - report of single vehicle traffic accident at Park Avenue at Miller Way in Red Bluff.
6:20 a.m. - reported theft of mountain bike from area of Sportsman Lodge on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff.
12:16 p.m. - reported theft of $700 ticket that was cashed at Rolling Hills Casino in Corning.
1:48 p.m. - reported theft of riding lawn mower, barbecue and several other high value items from property on Highway 99W in Gerber.
6:29 p.m. - death investigation on Butte Street in Corning. Corning police on scene.
8:50 p.m. - reporting party on Allen Drive in Cottonwood said a female showed up at this house stating 2-3 men showed up at her house, held her at gunpoint and stole her truck. Unknown if males are still at residence. Female does not speak English very well. No description of the males robbery suspects.