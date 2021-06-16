June 7
5:22 a.m. - be-on-the-lookout alert for a black sedan pulling trailer involved in a burglary on Panorama Road in Anderson about five minutes ago.
12:24 p.m. - reporting party says three juvenile boys jumping off Woodson Bridge on South Avenue. He told boys to stop and they cursed at him and told him to mind his own business.
2:02 p.m. - subject reports seeing a white car on South Avenue at Houghton Avenue in Corning dumping a white Ford Station wagon in the area and then leaving the area.
2:33 p.m. - traffic accident on Simpson Road at Apple Road west of Corning. Vehicle overturned.
3:49 p.m. - reporting party on Springfield Place states a female subject came to her house stating she was battered and held hostage. Reporting party's daughter is taking the subject to the fire department to meet deputies.
5:29 p.m. - reporting a subject stranded in a silver boat just below the Red Bluff Diversion Dam in Red Bluff.
7:51 p.m. - woman at La Fortuna Market in Rancho Tehama reports being assaulted by a her boyfriend at an unknown address. Medical requested.
9:42 p.m. - request for deputies to assist with vegetation fire on St. Mary's Avenue in Red Bluff.
June 8
1:38 a.m. - report of unresponsive subject in silver Toyota truck parked near the air pump at Petro Shopping Center on South Avenue in Corning.
9:42 a.m. - CHP lost sight of suspect who ran east on Highway 99W at Liberal Avenue in Corning. Subject is white male adult wearing white t-shirt and black shorts. Corning police and deputy assist in search.
10:19 a.m. - vehicles vandalized on south Highway 99W in Corning.
12:35 p.m. - report of motorcycle being stolen from the parking lot at Holiday Inn Express on Sunrise Avenue in Corning.
1:26 p.m. - at Travel Centers of America, Corning police arrest Melvin Loran Haainson, 55, of Anderson on Tehama County warrants.
5:32 p.m. - report of a theft from vehicle at Rolling Hills Casino. Casino security has video footage of the incident.
10:45 p.m. - on scene of a fire on Paynes Creek Road.
June 9
12:04 a.m. - woman reports coming home to an unknown man sitting on her couch in her Tranquility Court residence in Red Bluff.
10:09 a.m. - requesting assistance with a fire in the slough behind McDonalds restaurant on Antelope Boulevard.
11:03 a.m. - traffic stop on East Street in Corning. Arrested Clifford Dale Cleland, 34, of Corning on misdemeanor warrants. Booked into Tehama County Jail.
June 10
10:27 a.m. - employee at Safeway on Edith Avenue in Corning reports a male and a female subject stole a cart full of groceries and fled in a silver Honda two door south on Edith Avenue.
1:18 p.m. - assisting with traffic collision on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff.
2:52 p.m. - request case for resisting/obstructing officer at Tehama County Jail.
10:31 p.m. - 911 caller reports a male subject is threatening bodily harm to the Bell Carter Packing Co. sitting outside on Second Street. Reporting party said male subject lives across the street. Male subject contacted and admonished for his actions.
11:23 p.m. - resident on Paynes Creek Road states a white male adult showed up on her front porch stating he needs to come inside or go to the hospital. Is still standing on porch.
June 11
4:09 a.m. - report of two vehicle traffic collision occurred on Highway 99E at Sherwood Boulevard in Los Molinos.
1:27 p.m. - boating incident at Black Butte Lake on Newville Road in Orland, one boat stranded, one in tow.
2:48 p.m. - report that two men broke through the gate at Buckelew Gardens in Lee Street in Los Molinos and are taking a boat from her brother's shop.
3:16 p.m. - report from resident on Baker Road in Red Bluff of theft of catalytic converter from vehicle.
5:23 p.m. - deputies assisting with traffic collision on St. Mary's Avenue in Red Bluff.
7:09 p.m. - report of loud party on Chicago Avenue at Fig Lane in Corning.
June 12
1:09 a.m. - Corning police arrest Jose Luis Ramierz, 37, of Corning on drug-related charges at Martini Plaza on Solano Street in Corning. Booked into the Tehama County Jail.
2:35 a.m. - report of stolen vehicle, red Dodge Ram, on Almond Street in Corning.
4:10 a.m. - at Travel Centers of America on Highway 99W in Corning, report shoplifting suspects from unreported theft have returned. Corning police arrest Ginger Mae Mills, 42, of Corning on Chico Police Department warrants and Robert Gene O'Connor, 61, of Red Bluff on Tehama County warrants.
6:41 a.m. - reporting party states his company's trailer was stolen last night off his Ram truck parked at Holiday Inn Express on Sunrise Avenue in Corning.
1:31 p.m. - reporting a Rent-A-Center employee went to an address on Stringtown Place in Cottonwood to serve paperwork on a debt and smells something he believes is dead inside.
1:48 p.m. - reported theft of numerous items from a storage unit at Los Molinos Mini Storage on Highway 99E. Owner of the business has surveillance of the incident.
2:16 p.m. - deputies assisting other agency with a fully involved structure fire on Whitetail Way in Rancho Tehama, including RV and spreading to vegetation.
2:28 p.m. - non-injury traffic collision on Highway 99W at South Avenue in Corning between grey Hyundai sedan and grey Jeep.
9:01 p.m. - employee at Dollar Tree on Solano Street in Corning advises man stole three bags of merchandise and dropped it behind store before running behind former Ace Hardware. Arrested Jacob Abell, 37, of Arizona on drug-related charges. Booked into the Tehama County Jail.
10:54 p.m. - report of loud music and yelling on South Street at Fourth Avenue in Corning. Residents advised of complaint and will turn down music.
11:11 p.m. - noise complain. Loud mariachi music is the area of Fig Lane in Corning. Subjects advised and agreed to turn music down.
11:29 p.m. - noise complaint of loud music on Fifth Avenue in Corning. Subjects advised and agreed to turn music down.
June 13
1:16 a.m. - deputies assisting other agency on South Street at Peach Street in Corning, male subject breaking windowns in the area, possibly with a long gun.
12:43 p.m. - occurred at R Wild Horse Ranch on Highway 36W in Platina, 911 text stating “I fell and am unresponsive.”
3:43 p.m. - occurred on Toomes Avenue in Corning, a report of two subjects pushed the gate open with their vehicles and made entry onto listed property. Male and female in a white sedan and blue sedan.
7:53 p.m. - report of residential structure fire on Fair Oaks Drive and Hooker Creek Road in Cottonwood.
8:30 p.m. - deputies assist Corning Police Department with possible burglary suspect on Solano Street a Hoag Road in Corning.