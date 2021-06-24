June 14
10:26 a.m. - at Larry's Maintenance Service on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff, deputies assisting Red Bluff police with disturbance with transient.
12:11 p.m. - occurred on Casa Linda Court in Red Buff, requesting deputy for a death investigation.
1:44 p.m. - report of observing five hispanic males possibly in a physical disturbance, one of the subjects was armed with a knife.
12:51 p.m. - Corning public works employee reports finding a wallet at the Skate Park on Toomes Avenue. Attempting contact with owner's relatives. Owner of wallet will pick it up.
1:19 p.m. - report of two small children left unattended inside a vehicle parked at Sav-Mor parking lot in Corning. Windows are down, one child is crying. Police contact mother who believed elderst child responsible for both children.
2:01 p.m. - woman reports theft of items from her recreational vehicle on Basler Road in Cottonwood.
3:07 p.m. - report of missing rafter who went into Sacramento River at Aramayo Way bridge at 9:30 a.m. was supposed to be out at Woodson Bridge around 12:30 p.m. and hasn't returned.
4:55 p.m. - deputies requested to respond to hand amputation at railroad tracks at Aramayo Way/ Tehama Vina Road in Los Molinos.
7:14 p.m. - CHP 911 transfer, report of multiple transients on his property, when he told them to leave the Kaufman Avenue property in Corning a female transient brandished a knife at him.
10:48 p.m. - report of noise complain on Pear Street at Chestnut Street in Corning. Live band playing all day. Resident advised of complaint, after second warning, party shut down.
11:32 p.m. - deputies requested to assist other agency with illegal burn at A&A Tires on San Benito Avenue in Gerber.
June 15
7:09 a.m. - Corning police assist other agency with traffic collision on Hoag at Mary in Corning.
7:59 a.m. - occurred at Lok Tite Mini Storage on Highway 99W in Corning, female sitting in a vehicle and unresponsive. Vehicle is parked into front of business.
11:28 a.m. - report of transients set up camp in creek-bed between Dollar General and dentist office. Lots of trash that does not belong to the business tossed in the area.
11:30 a.m. - Corning police assist other agency with vegetation fire with threats to structures on West Street at Yolo Street.
11:36 a.m. - deputies requested to assist with vehicle accident on Highway 99E at Third in Los Molinos.
11:44 a.m. - report of residence on Wisconsin Avenue east of Corning being broken into.
12:54 p.m. - deputy requested for reportable death on Bray Avenue in Red Bluff.
7:51 p.m. - deputies requested to assist with vegetation fire on E. Canal Road at Tyler Road in Red Bluff.
June 16
12:47 a.m. - Houghton Avenue, Corning police arrest Claudio Ramirez, 32, of Corning on misdemeanor warrants out of Tehama County.
8:53 p.m. - Corning police assist other agency with vegetation fire on Edith Avenue at Short Drive in Corning.
June 17
8:34 a.m. - requests deputy for reportable death on Sherwood Boulevard in Los Molinos.
11:15 a.m. - request deputy for reportable death on Casa Grande Drive in Red Bluff.
2:04 p.m. - Corning police assist other agency with structure fire on Hoag Street.
3:50 p.m. - request deputy to assist another agency which is out with a combative patient.
8:39 p.m. - woman reports losing her small black satchel purse at Sav-Mor Foods in Corning.
9:52 p.m. - deputy assisting other agency at Antelope Bridge in Red Bluff with naked female.
June 18
1:17 a.m. - Corning police assist other agency with mutual aid vegetation fire with structures threatened on Mary Avenue at Corona Avenue in Corning.
5:43 a.m. - deputy assisting Red Bluff police at Paskenta Road searching for stolen vehicle.
7:17 a.m. - report of dumpster fire behind Corning Union High School on Blackburn Avenue.
8:03 a.m. - reporting party states a subject threw a beer bottle into a window at the Tehama County Clerk/Recorders office on Oak Street in Red Bluff. Subject may be passed out near the building.
9:08 a.m. - coroner requested for death on Houghton Avenue in Corning.
12:52 p.m. - woman reports hit and run to her vehicle on First Street in Corning.
5:21 p.m. - deputy requested to assist other agency with coroner case in field near Bartels Giant Burger on Corning Road in Corning.
5:18 p.m. - reporting party gave ride to elderly woman to her Blossom Trailer Park residence. No air-conditioning in home. Police officer fixed broken air-conditioner. Business card left for the woman to call if further assistance is needed.
9:08 p.m. - reporting party at Red Bluff River Park states current is taking him south towards dam and he has lost his engine on this 1950's 15 foot long watercraft.
June 19
1:16 a.m. - noise complaint on Houghton Avenue in Corning, reporting party states neighbor playing loud music.
3:18 a.m. - Corning police assist other agency with big-rig that went off freeway into the back lot of Travel Centers of America on Highway 99W in Corning.
8:03 a.m. - deputy requested code 3 to Mill Stream Mobile Park on Tehama Vina Road to assist other agency with combative patient.
11:12 a.m. - St. Elizabeth Community Hospital staff advised sheriff's office an unidentified man who had been shot on Cottonwood Creek in Cottonwood was brought into the hospital. The person who brought the patient in said he stumbled into his camp already bleeding and he brought him to the hospital.
1:09 p.m. - Red Bluff police ask Corning police to conduct area check on Stanmar Drive for a stolen Airstream trainer out of their jurisdiction.
4:38 p.m. - on Scott Avenue in Corning, neighbor reports a subject opened the back of his neighbor's pickup and stole tools.
7:31 p.m. - deputy assist other agency with non-injury vehicle accident at Rawson Road and Finnell Avenue in Corning.
8:44 p.m. - on Link Avenue at Center Street in Corning, noise complaint for loud music playing in the area.
10:04 p.m. - noise complaint for loud music on Colusa Street in Corning.
June 20
8:31 a.m. - reported theft of a quad from a container and other items from a trailer on Boggs and Champlin Road near Rancho Tehama.
10:01 a.m. - report of items stolen from shop east of Shaffer Cabinets on Minch Road in Red Bluff. Reporting party has pictures of suspect.
10:47 a.m. - employee at Dollar General in Corning reports leaving work to discover an “X” had been scratched into his vehicle parking in the business parking lot.
7:36 p.m. - request deputy for reportable death at Antelope Homewood Mobile Park on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff.
10:07 p.m. - Corning police assist other agency with non-injury vehicle accident on Chittenden Avenue at Rawson Road.
10:40 p.m. - man reports his wife was pepper sprayed during a verbal disturbance at Degrace residence on Olivewood Road in Corning.