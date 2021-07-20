Logs – highlights from Tehama County Sheriff's Office and Corning Police Department dispatch centers:

July 12
3:43 a.m. - occurred at Spring Mountain Apartments on Edith Avenue, report of a subject attempting to syphon gas out of his vehicle, subject left on foot.
5:57 a.m. - deputy initiated activity at Lassen View Elementary School on Highway 99E in Dairyville, advising the parking lot is flooded, concerned for a burst pipe, requested responsible be advised.
10:20 a.m. - reported theft of a Dr. Trimmer weed-whacker taken from property on Fifth Avenue in Orland.
10:28 a.m. - occurred at Brakel residence on Starr Drive in Cottonwood, reporting party reports being bitten by a bat.
3:24 p.m. - death investigation at Starbucks on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff. Coroner requested.
5:01 p.m. - occurred at Green Doors Tavern on Highway 99W in Corning, reporting party states she has a white female adult at gun point, states she is trespassing and is need of officer assistance.
6:38 p.m. - boating incident at Black Butte Lake boat-ramp. Eagle Pass boat-ramp, report of a truck and trailer in the water, boat is still floating.
July 13
12:35 a.m. - deputy needed to assist Corning Police Department on Third Street in Corning.
12:40 a.m. - deputy needed to assist other agency on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff. Requesting assistance for blue Volkswagen sedan who flashed handgun during road rage with another vehicle.
3:42 a.m. - deputy needed to assist Red Bluff police on Willow Street in Red Bluff.
7:32 a.m. - occurred at Banner Bank on Solano Street, reports an overturned vehicle in front of the bank. Arrested Rosalena Franklin, 18, of Corning.
10:29 a.m. - report of property on Nina Avenue being broken into over the past few days.
11:37 a.m. - deputy needed to assist other agency at Jills Fresh Stop Market on Highway 99E in Dairyville.
11:54 a.m. - St. Elizabeth Community Hospital reporting staff is treating 7-year-old with dog bite to the face.
6:45 p.m. - officer initiated activity on Luther Road in Red Bluff, out with male subject carrying a rifle. Red Bluff police was advised and will respond also.
8:51 p.m. - Highway 99W at Loleta Avenue in Corning, Rajeneer Singh, 31, arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail.
8:59 p.m. - deputy needed to assist CHP on Lake California Drive with vehicle overturned into a ditch, smoke coming from vehicle, one occupant.
July 14
10:03 a.m. - on State Highway 99W in Red Bluff, reported theft of two laptops, two cell phones, bunch of tools.
11:20 a.m. - deputy assists other agency on Interstate 5 at Riverside in Red Bluff with attempt to catch up with a motorcycle excessive speed.
12:44 p.m. - reported theft of two saddles from horse trailer at Paynes Creek Recreation area on Bend Ferry Road.
2:10 p.m. - reported theft of motorized golf cart from trailer parked on Hooker Creek Road in Cottonwood.
5:01 p.m. - on East Street, report of several locks were cut off his building.
9:15 p.m. - at Rolling Hills Casino on Everett Freeman Way in Corning, woman wandering the parking lot and refusing to leave the property, stating she had her wallet stolen, lost her dog and her keys, has no where to go.
July 15
8:25 a.m. - on Highway 99W in Corning, reporting party reports finding the listed subject deceased on his property.
6:05 p.m. - traffic stop on a wrong way driver on Interstate 5 at Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff.
8:44 p.m. - reports a male subject sitting in the parking lot of Safeway in Corning. Arrested Brian Keith Paschal, 51, of Corning for disturbing the peace. Booked into the Tehama County Jail.
10:59 p.m. - deputy, coroner requested for death investigation at residence on Highway 99W in Gerber.
July 16
7:54 a.m. - deputy and coroner requested for death investigation on Creekside Drive in Red Bluff.
8:56 a.m. - on Gyle Road in Gerber, reported theft of an ATV from a barn at the listed address.
4:59 p.m. - deputy needed to assist with vehicle pursuit in Corning area.
11:52 p.m. - deputies assisting Corning police with a vehicle stop at Chevron station on Highway 99W in Corning.
July 17
3 a.m. - occurred on Andrews Street in Red Bluff, states his father is threatening to kill him by strangulation. Arrest made.
4:20 a.m. - police needed to assist other agency in contacting Destiny Mendez, the registered owner of the vehicle in a traffic collision on Interstate 5.
6:45 a.m. - on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff, reports a male subject unconscious in a white Prius on the edge of the parking lot.
4:28 p.m. occurred on Blackburn Avenue in Corning, reports a juvenile was bit by a dog at the listed address.
6:04 p.m. - on South Fork Drive in Red Bluff, request units to assist with evacuations on a large fire.
July 18
10:06 a.m. - report of a vehicle being stolen from property on Ingram Road.
1:38 p.m. - at Antelope Homewood Mobile Park on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff, reports three of her tires slashed between 3 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
4:24 p.m. - at Red Bridge on Leininger Road/Deer Creek, in Vina, 14 cars, 40 people jumping off the bridge and blocking the road.
4:48 p.m. - occurred at Friendly Acres Mobile Home on Highway 99W in Red Bluff, reports a 17-year-old was bit by a dog that lunged over the fence. Dog bit her arm and back.
8:22 p.m. - officer initiated activity at Corning Road, Interstate 5 southbound on ramp, pontoon boat flipped over near onramp.
9:34 p.m. - occurred at Lassen Drive in Cottonwood, woman reports her house was broken into while she was gone on vacation. Two guns were stolen along with a frame of another firearm.
10:35 p.m. - at Corning Skate Park on Toomes Avenue, Brentyn Donald Rocky Owen, 36, of Corning arrested and booked into the Tehama County on a felony, no bail Tehama County warrant.
