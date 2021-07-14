July 6
6:12 a.m. - at Tehama County Public Works on San Benito Avenue in Gerber, report of six sets of truck keys stolen, along with miscellaneous tools, sometime over the weekend. White 2021 F250 pickup possible stolen as well.
6:25 a.m. - report of an unoccupied crashed vehicle at Toomes Avenue and Loleta Avenue in Corning.
7:58 a.m. - reporting party states his drivers side window on his Toyota Tundra was broken during the night while parked on Fourth Street in Corning.
8:15 a.m. - on North Street in Corning, reporting party states her gray Kia Serento was egged and a small BB hole in the back rear fender.
8:37 a.m. - reporting party states his passenger door window was broken on this 2000 Dodge Caravan during the night while parked on Colusa Street in Corning.
8:48 a.m. - on Toomes Avenue in Corning, report of window on Dodge Dakota shot with BB gun during the night.
9:02 a.m. - on Butte Street in Corning, report of two vehicles egged and shot with BB gun sometime during the night.
11:30 a.m. - reporting party states being scammed off Craig's list for $6,500.
1:03 p.m. - on Garrison Road in Cottonwood, report of woman out of control and smashing windows, battered grandfather and then went back to her house on same property.
1:16 p.m. - woman reports her daughter's vehicle was egged during the night while parked on Marguerite Avenue in Corning.
1:33 p.m. - reporting party states he received a scam call that requested he to to to Dollar General and send them $475.
2:11 p.m. - driver side window on vehicle parked on Houghton Avenue in Corning broken and vehicle egged.
9:30 p.m. - following several call of trespassing and “fake falling” in roadway, Corning police arrested Paul Moses Reep, 69, of Corning, booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of public intoxication.
10:12 p.m. - reporting party reports dark colored SUV shot the front window of their house on First Street 45 minutes ago. Reporting party's father went out and spoke to them and they were going to come back later and shoot the house.
July 7
7:36 a.m. - Corning police arrest Nicholas Earle Williams, 32, of Redding at Holiday Inn Express in Corning, on several Shasta County felony warrants.
10:10 a.m. - report of eggs thrown at Clark Park building, cartons at scene.
10:58 a.m. - at East Sand Slough Bridge on Antelope Blvd., in Red Bluff report of a body in the Sacramento River half a mile from the Diversion Dam before the bridge, left side of river on gravel bar.
12:25 p.m. - woman reports her vehicle was egged and shot with a BB gun while parked on Houghton Avenue in Corning.
2:58 p.m. - death investigation, coroner requested on Palmer Drive in Red Bluff.
8:09 p.m. - Buckhorn Campground on Buckhorn Road/Newville Road in Orland, Black Butte Lake, reporting party states she is out with a vehicle that was involved in a traffic collision and is being uncooperative.
10:13 p.m. - on Woodson Avenue in Corning, reporting party states someone is planting illegal marijuana plants in back of their property.
July 8
7:58 a.m. - Starbuck's employee in Corning reports a male subject dressed as a pirate is yelling at customers. Officers contacted subject. Given trespass warning.
8:10 a.m. - at Lazy Corral Trailer Park on Fig Lane in Corning, reporting party states the rear door on his vehicle was kicked in.
10:25 a.m. - deputy requested by other agency to back their unit with stolen vehicle.
4:42 p.m. - at Green Doors Tavern on Highway 99W in Corning, report of two male adults trespassing. Running westbound towards Reilly's Mufflers. One subject detained by business owner.
4:48 p.m. - on Sixth Avenue in Corning, report of non-injury traffic collision – vehicle struck a tree. Vehicle now unoccupied.
5:32 p.m. - officer initiated activity at Lower River.
5:40 p.m. - at Marco's Pizza on Solano Street in Corning, report of pedestrian struck by vehicle. All parties are Code 4 (non-emergency/under control)
8 p.m. - requesting deputy for a cell phone ping from a subject who is stating she was held against her will and escaped, is now walking in area of Highway 99W and Liberal Avenue.
8:52 p.m. - stranded boat on Black Butte Lake on Newville Road. Four people walking on the shore.
11:02 p.m. - animal bite; occurred on East Avenue in Red Bluff, 23-month-old currently at emergency room at St. Elizabeth Hospital.
July 9
12:42 a.m. - officer assist other agency with traffic collision on Interstate 5 near Glenn County line. Big rig lost both trailer axles, both lanes blocked.
6:49 a.m. - on McLane Avenue in Corning, requests deputy contact regarding a subject he caught removing a gate from a road, reporting party states it is a private road.
9 a.m. - Corning public works reports graffiti vandalism at Community City Park/skatepark.
11:14 a.m. - missing person; reporting party states her daughter missing, last seen at church for fireworks show on the fourth, wearing tank top and shorts.
4:47 p.m. - deputy requested to assist with a baby having a seizure on Highway 99E in Los Molinos.
5:53 p.m. - reporting party states her husband and son are fighting, son is armed with knife and just standing there.
6:54 p.m. - at McDonalds on Sunrise Avenue in Corning, report of non-injury traffic collision.
11:05 p.m. - at Olivewood Trailer Park on Olivewood Road in Corning, woman states her boyfriend tried to break a window in their home and broke the windshield in her vehicle following an argument.
July 10
2:36 a.m. - Red Bluff police call for a white male adults wearing green sweater walking northbound on Paskenta Road at Walnut Street in Red Bluff with a long gun handing on his back.
2:20 p.m. - man reports being battered by his wife at Dollar General in Proberta.
5:31 p.m. - be on the lookout issued for a domestic violence suspect who is reported to have battered his wife in the Lone Tree Road area and possibly kidnapped her. Vehicle last seen southbound on Balls Ferry Road.
6:14 p.m. - two vehicle traffic collision on Highway 99E at Alden Court in Red Bluff.
July 11
10:57 a.m. - at Teman residence on Howell Avenue, report of a male subject found naked on the dock. Subject threw clothing at him.
2:13 p.m. - at Masami Ranch on Rancho Tehama Road, anonymous caller requests welfare check on minor who appear to be mentally challenged walking with stuffed penguin on the road.