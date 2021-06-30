June 21
1:09 a.m. - deputies requested to assist CHP on Antelope Boulevard at Highway 36E with traffic stop.
1:22 a.m. - report of residents on Marguerite Avenue in Corning who are setting off fireworks in the street.
6:22 a.m. - at Mt. Linn on Ball Rock Road in Tehama County, report of man gone hiking with 11-year-old and has not returned. He was to return yesterday.
8:19 a.m. - on Ryan Lane in Red Bluff, report that several vehicles in the neighborhood were broken into during the night.
11:33 a.m. - on Longhorn Lane in Rancho Tehama, report of subjects on Mustang are shooting unsafely and bullets are ricocheting and hitting her house.
2:06 p.m. - deputy requested to assist at Tehama County Animal Shelter on Walnut Street in Red Bluff with subject who is causing a disturbance and refusing to leave.
5:15 p.m. - staff at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital emergency room report a 2-year-old patient suffering from a dog bit.
7:03 p.m. - report of vegetation fire near Barham and Viola Avenue in Corning
10:39 p.m. - report of man carrying a machete in parking lot at Burger King on Highway 99W in Corning. Arrested Sergio Rodriguez, 27, of Corning on drug-related charges.
June 22
9:35 a.m. - at Buds Jolly Kone on Antelope Boulevard, a report of a woman screaming and cussing in the middle of the driveway; while on phone subject walked into the middle of Antelope Boulevard. Red Bluff police notified.
2:22 p.m. - deputies requested to assist with traffic control on Interstate 5 at Hooker Creek Road in Cottonwood for vegetation fire.
6:39 p.m. - at Best Western Plus motel in Corning on Highway 99W, report of man walking around parking lot carrying a long pipe and possibly some sort of weapon. Cited and release was Jason Richard Machado, 48, of Corning on warrants and trespass admonishment.
8:31 p.m. - one mile south of Woodson Bridge boat ramp on South Avenue, report of three subject in jet boat bottomed out, no injuries.
June 23
9:09 a.m. - deputy requested for reportable death on Sherwood Boulevard in Los Molinos.
1:19 p.m. - at Rolling Hills Chevron on Everett Freeman Way in Corning, request deputy come assist in removing a man off the property who was involved with a theft a few days ago. Asked him to leave and he is refusing.
1:55 p.m. - injury vehicle accident at Travels Center of America in Corning involving vehicle into a pillar at the fuel pumps.
5:26 p.m. - alarm sounding at Probation Department on Walnut Street in Red Bluff, glass break from room 3027.
5:59 p.m. - at Super 8 motel on Solano Street, officer requested to respond to retrieve fanny pack full of drugs left in the lost and found.
8:54 p.m. - on Cobblestone Drive in Cottonwood, reported theft of John Deere Highridge.
June 24
9:20 a.m. - on Fawn Lane in Rancho Tehama, resident believes someone is trying to break into her house. Someone tried to cut the lock off the conex box and broke a window.
11:13 a.m. - non-injury vehicle accident at Travels Center of American on Highway 99W in Corning.
11:37 a.m. - resident on Fig Street in Corning reports a package stolen from the front porch. Incident caught on camera.
1 p.m. - on Samson Avenue in Corning, report of extensive theft of jewelry, resident suspects a family member took the items.
7:32 p.m. - occurred on Highway 99W at Viola Avenue in Corning, report of two hispanic male adults who started a fire in the area, passerby put out the fire.
9:09 p.m. - at Liberal Avenue and Orchard Avenue in Corning, report of suspicious item, possibly a bomb.
June 25
1:48 a.m. - emergency room staff at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital report having a patient who came in that had been staying at Best Western in Corning. Patient has a bad leg wound, he states a knife came unsheathed a cut him. Wound requiring emergency surgery.
8:26 a.m. - deputy requested for a male subject dancing on the right shoulder at Highway 99W and Gyle Road.
8:40 a.m. - deputy requested for possible death on Casa Grande Drive in Red Bluff.
10:54 a.m. - resident on Donnovan Avenue in Corning reports vandalism to her home.
11:26 a.m. - at Paynes Creek Slough Bridge on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff, request for welfare check on woman who lives under the bridge who suffered burns when her camp burned down and may need medical attention.
12:25 p.m. - police assist other agency with structure fire on O Avenue.
1:58 p.m. - on Viola Avenue at Highway 99w in Corning, report of a vehicle parked in an orchard with all the doors and trunk open, all windows busted out and things all over the ground. Green Ford Focus, female near the vehicle.
6:15 p.m. - deputy requested to assist other agency with drowning at Buckhorn Campground, Buckhorn Road/Newville Road at Black Butte Lake.
10:31 p.m. - deputies requested to assist CHP with vehicle pursuit, a white four door Pontiac, at Flores Avenue and Interstate 5 in Proberta.
9:51 p.m. - report of hit and run to vehicle parked on Marguerite Avenue in Corning.
10:11 p.m. - Donald Ray Whitehead, 50, of Corning cited and released on Hoag Road in Corning.
11:17 p.m.l – noise complaint for loud music on Fourth Avenue in Corning. Warning given, agreed to turn down music.
June 26
8:25 a.m. - request deputy for a death investigation on Fox Court in Corning.
8:41 a.m. - report of a woman being attacked by two German Shepherds in front of a residence on Baily Road in Los Molinos.
10:35 a.m. - officer initiated activity at Diversion Dam Boat Ramp on Sale Lane in Red Bluff, two detained, arrest made.
6:30 p.m. - at Eagle Pass Recreation Area on Eagle Pass/Newville Road at Black Butte Lake, report of six people stuck in a boat, battery is dead and they are unable to get it started again.
7:33 p.m. - St. Elizabeth Community Hospital emergency room staff reports a victim of a dog bite that occurred at Northside Park in Corning about 30 minutes ago.
8:54 p.m. - request from other agency for deputy assist with footbail at Cavalier Drive/D Street in Tehama. Subject floating down river south. White male adult who had been driving a blue Dodge Dakota.
June 27
1:47 a.m. - occurred on Butte Street in Corning, volunteer fire department advising Corning police of possible residential attic fire.
4:22 a.m. - request for Corning police to assist deputies with reported attack with a deadly weapon on Edith Avenue in Corning.
10:35 a.m. - at Riverside Avenue in Red Bluff, resident reports her house was broken into and a vehicle stolen.
2:42 p.m. - report of a male subject who appeared to be struggling against the Sacramento River without a flotation device at the Red Bluff Diversion Dam.
9:35 p.m. - at Cost U Less on Highway 99E in Los Molinos, report that a neighbor shot him with a bb gun while he was in a verbal disturbance with his wife.
11:30 p.m. - report of stolen beer from 7-11 store on Solano Street in Corning.