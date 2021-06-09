June 1
6:23 a.m. - Tehama County Public Works reports unknown subject shot out the back windows of two vehicles in the department yard in Gerber.
7:02 a.m. - North Valley Services on Baker Road reports unknown subject removed a catalytic converter from a bus.
8:21 a.m. - Amigos De Acapulco on S. Highway 99W in Corning reports burglary to food truck.
8:48 a.m. - AT&T yard on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff reports someone broke into the yard, spray painted the buildings and broke into three vehicles.
6:42 p.m. - request deputy for confirmed death at Woodson Bridge Estates on Gardiner Ferry Road.
June 3
7:55 a.m. - reporting party states finding a wallet in the roadway on Hall Road in Corning.
1:23 p.m. - deputy assist with two vehicle accident on Orangewood Road at Olive Road in Richfield.
3:15 p.m. - deputy asked to respond to Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama concerning a stolen vehicle, vandalism and trespass.
8:15 p.m. - deputies assisting with response to fire under Belle Mill Road/Slough Bridge.
8:58 p.m. - deputies requested to assist CHP on Indian Peak Road in Cottonwood, CHP officer arrived at location that has a door kicked in and waiting for back up to make entry.
11:24 p.m. - woman at Antelope Homewood Mobile Park on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff reports her boyfriend threw a soda at her, grabbed her by the hair and tried to choke her. She is hiding in the backroom and he is kicking the door trying to get to her.
June 4
4:21 a.m. - Rolling Hills Casino reports a woman is standing outside the casino yelling at people and threatening staff. She refuses to leave.
9:37 a.m. - reporting party on Simpson Road states his neighbor has a forklift parked under his horse trailer preventing him from moving it.
2:07 p.m. - woman at Wilcox Golf Course reports someone removed credit cards, debit card and HSA savings card from her unlocked vehicle. Cards were used in Red Bluff.
2:59 p.m. - woman on Hatfield Road reports her husband broke into her residence and broke her arm.
3:30 p.m. - report of child being bitten by feral cat on Johnson Road in Red Bluff.
9:51 p.m. - reporting party states finding a Hispanic child 2-3 years old on East Avenue in Corning and not being able to locate family over the past 20-30 minutes.
June 5
2:04 a.m. - man on Stagecoach Road in Corning states if deputy does not respond he may harm his wife.
12:10 p.m. - On Lewis Ranch Road in Paynes Creek, reporting party requests a civid standby to fire an employee who has been making threats against other employees, there are firearms at the ranch.
2:25 p.m. - reporting party state there is a small child at Cone Grove Park without his parents. Reporting party believes the child to 5-years-old.
3:13 p.m. - deputy requested to assist other agency with overturned vehicle on Highway 36E at Hog Lake in Red Bluff.
3:48 p.m. - deputy requested to assist other agency on Highway 99W in Gerber for a train versus vehicle accident.
5:45 p.m. - request coroner for death investigation on Hillcrest Drive in Rancho Tehama.
June 6
12:33 p.m. - state Fish and Game requesting deputy assist on Taft Street in Los Molinos.
1:54 p.m. - reporting party states a paint horse on Stice Road with a severe injury to hindquarter that is not being cared for.
7:55 p.m. - reporting party on Hummingbird Lane in Cottonwood states he believes his dog has located human remains.
8:07 p.m. - deputy requested to back another agency at Woodson Bridge RV Park on South Avenue that is in contact with subjects with felony warrants.
10:11 p.m. - requesting a deputy for an reportable death on Rancho Tehama Road in Rancho Tehama.