July 19
2:16 a.m. - deputy assist to CHP with high speed pursuit on Interstate 5 near Hooker Creek Road.
5:22 a.m. - man reports coming home to his Highway 36W property and front and back door open and items missing.
7:05 a.m. - occurred at 1509 Colusa Street in Corning, report of possible trespasser in the residence, window air conditioner unit gone and window is open.
7:18 a.m. - coroner and deputy requested for death investigation on Third Street in Tehama.
12:14 p.m. - at Red Bluff City Park on Main Street, woman reports her friend jumped into the river after her dog 15-20 minutes ago and hasn't seen her since. Checks ok.
12:48 p.m. - at Hidden Marina and RV Park on Hidden Harbor Drive in Los Molinos, man reports he is missing several of his firearms. Report taken.
1:40 p.m. - at Denny's Restaurant in Corning, customers left without paying their $76.62 bill.
4:38 p.m. - on Bowman Road in Cottonwood, report of 14-year-old with possible broken collarbone/dislocated shoulder due to physical altercation with his father. Waiting for CPS to advise TCSO they are able to conduct welfare check.
8:33 p.m. - occurred at Starbucks in Corning, reported theft of purse within the last few minutes, possibly two male subjects carrying multiple while shopping bags.
23:28 p.m. - on Highway 99E in Red Bluff, two males were in a bedroom, female arrived in silver sedan when reporting party heard a gunshot. Vehicle left, unknown who was in the vehicle. Reporting party stated her family found blood, she then locked herself in the bedroom and doesn't know if injured person is still on scene.
July 20
7:35 a.m. - at Antelope Elementary School on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff, report of an unknown subject damaged the school van stealing the catalytic converter.
10:07 a.m. - at Woodson Bridge on South Avenue, reporting party contacted stating his friend was stranded on the Sacramento River in his canoe. Friends went looking for him, unable to locate.
5:55 p.m. - deputy and coroner requested for death investigation on Ashmount Avenue in Red Bluff.
July 21
6:27 a.m. - deputy requested to assist other agency on Dove Avenue in Gerber with subject overdosing on heroin.
9:40 a.m. - officer initiated activity at Aramayo Bridge, Aramayo Way in Los Molinos – out with man down on the railroad tracks.
11:38 a.m. - deputy requested to assist other agency with an overdose in the mens room at Rolling Hills Casino.
5:12 p.m. - occurred at Interstate 5 north of Liberal Avenue, driver traveling northbound reports fully engulfed large SUV on west shoulder. Two subjects walking away from vehicle. Incident within Glenn County.
1:10 p.m. - deputy and coroner requested for death investigation on Saddlebag Court in Rancho Tehama.
July 22
2:46 a.m. - occurred at Tulare Bend/Humboldt Drive in Rancho Tehama, hand injury and reporting party not being forthcoming with information on how the incident occurred, CalFire requesting a deputy respond.
2:53 p.m. - on S. Main Street in Red Bluff, reporting party states herself, her sister and her sister's son are stuck on a rock bank behind the Leisure (Leisure Lake Estates) RV Park and can't get to shore.
9:13 p.m. - officer initiated activity at Tehama Vina Road in Los Molinos. Out with vehicle involved in possible traffic collision.
July 23
1:11 p.m. - welfare check at Red Bluff Diversion Dam on Sale Lane. Child Protective Services forwarding information from a caller stating they witnessed a subject in space 25 grabbing a child's arm and thrown him down on the ground yelling and screaming at the child which has mental disabilities and is only in underwear.
1:34 p.m. - occurred at Buds Jolly Kone on Antelope Boulevard, man reports his wife lost her purse at that location.
7:05 p.m. - officers requested to assist Corning Fire Department at vegetation fire at Palm Avenue in Corning.
11:10 p.m. - occurred on McLane Avenue in Corning, two subjects going through belongings at a burned property at that location.
July 24
2:56 a.m. - deputy requested to assist Red Bluff police with report of shots fired on Reeds Avenue at S. Jackson Street in Red Bluff.
9:27 a.m. - at Second Heaven, boating incident, two adults, two minors stuck on a very shallow gravel bar just above the Los Molinos boat launch on north side of river in 22 foot boat.
12:42 p.m. - deputy requested to assist with Red Bluff police on S. Main Street at Interstate 5. Police have a man standing on overpass in area, appears ready to jump.
6:33 p.m. - boating incident at Sacramento River, reports a male subject in the river in dark clothing, another man on bank.
8:18 p.m. - suspicious circumstances at Petro Shopping Center on South Avenue in Corning, report of male and female subjects nude and engaged in inappropriate behavior associated with motorhome in the very back row. Both subjects advised of complaint and advised for their actions.
10:08 p.m. - reported theft or missing wallet at Chevron Station on Solano Street in Corning. Checking to see if business has surveillance.
July 25
12:07 a.m. - occurred at Rolling Hills Casino in Corning, reported theft of wallet, unknown suspect, security has surveillance but hasn't provided suspect description and unknown if suspect is still on scene.
1:23 a.m. - on West Avenue in Red Bluff, heard a vehicle slowly approach reporting party's home and then a show was fired into the residence breaking a window.
10:46 a.m. - occurred on Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama, reported theft of two gates, 100 feet of fencing, irrigation supplies, 15 gallons of paint, broke locks, value of $800, occurred day before.
12:35 p.m. - on Fifth Street in Tehama, woman reports her grandson stole her vehicle last night.
12:38 p.m. - at O'Reilly Auto Parts on Edith Avenue in Corning, reporting party states a check was fraudulently used at that location in the amount of $314.61.
12:39 p.m. - on Chittenden Road in Corning, reporting party states her husband found a handgun on their property.
2:08 p.m. - at Bend Ferry boat ramp on Bend Ferry Road in Red Bluff, woman reports she is lost somewhere near the Sacramento River.
8:08 p.m. - occurred at Highway 99W at Finnell Avenue in Corning, vehicle off the roadway, driver appears to be HBD and trying to leave in a gold Toyota Camry or silver Ford Taurus.