April 5
7:54 a.m. - resident on Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama reported someone shot his house. Reporting party found a bullet hole in his garage.
11:30 a.m. - death investigation on Vassar Road.
12:12 p.m. - report of residential burglary on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff. Doors broken off hinges and smoke detectors stolen, other various damage.
1:33 p.m. - Rolling Hills Casino requests a deputy remove a subject in the casino's north parking lot with a needle hanging out of his arm.
2:39 p.m. - squatter refusing to leave property on San Benito Avenue in Gerber.
4:18 p.m. - deputy asked to assist another agency with vehicle rollover on Interstate 5 at Glenn County line.
5:59 p.m. - reported theft of catalytic converter from vehicle parked at Lake California Park and Ride.
7:11 p.m. - resident on Ventura Avenue in Gerber reported he believes someone shot his dog.
April 6
11:04 a.m. - death investigation behind barn on Cody Drive in Red Bluff.
1:08 p.m. - hiker came back to find vehicle parked near Woodson Bridge RV Park to have smashed window. Cellphone and various items stolen.
1:24 p.m. - woman reports she caught a man stealing mail from her mailbox. When confronted, subject returned the mail and left area.
3:35 p.m. - death investigation on Houghton Avenue in Corning.
4:19 p.m. - report of man throwing rocks at cars, spitting at cars and jumping in the roadway on Rawson Road at Cody Drive in Red Bluff.
April 7
12:02 a.m. - death investigation on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood. Pedestrian struck by vehicle.
2:42 p.m. - report of man dumping trash from his vehicle at Tehama Avenue at Woodland Avenue in Gerber.
4:55 p.m. - deputy attempting to make traffic stop on motorcycle on Highway 99E in Los Molinos that made unsafe passing of at least four vehicle.s
9:58 p.m. - stripped vehicle located at Tehama Vina Road near River Road in Los Molinos.
April 8
7:35 a.m. - reporting party at Walnut Haleakala Shelling on Tyler Road states a boat with trash was dumped on the property. They have evident and an address of the vehicle that dumped the boat.
5:23 p.m. - reporting party on Oklahoma Avenue in Dairyville states a there is a firearm in her house in the bedroom and it does not belong to her. Requesting deputy come and pick it up.
April 9
10:49 a.m. - death investigation on Walbridge Street in Red Bluff.
3:02 p.m. - report of man walking around park neighborhood on Rio Vista Lane in Red Bluff with pants around his ankles and a towel he keeps dropping and exposing himself.
April 10
12:35 a.m. - vehicle collision on Highway 99W near Walmart Distribution Center involving big-rig and vehicle. Extrication required.
12:43 p.m. - woman on Rory Lane in Cottonwood reported shooting and injury dog that was attacking her goats.
12:52 p.m. - report of vehicle collision on Highway 99E at Hogsback Road in Red Bluff.
4:03 p.m. - report of juveniles throwing rocks at passing vehicles on Chestnut Avenue in Red Bluff.
April 11
12:43 a.m. - report of man in khaki shorts passed out on the law of a Los Altos Drive residence in Los Molinos.