LOGS – Tehama County Sheriff's Office and Corning Police dispatch highlights
May 24
5:46 a.m. - report of stolen keys from a 2002 Honda Civic at Spring Mountain Apartments on Edith Avenue in Corning.
7:42 a.m. - Tehama County Superior Court reports receiving a call from St. Elizabeth Community Hospital which received a call from a male stating a bomb at the Red Bluff High School and the court, unknown which one. No caller ID or any other information.
9:39 a.m. - at Houghton Avenue, reporting party is an employee who states sometime during the weekend someone has stolen two catalytic converters from their service buses.
10:04 a.m. - deputy initiated activity at Rawson Road at Pimentel Road in Red Bluff checking on an unoccupied vehicle which appears to have been involved in a traffic accident. CHP requested.
11:48 a.m. - on N. Mendocino Drive in Rancho Tehama, man reports his wife just hit him with her vehicle and then left the area with their daughter. Report party declines needing medical, but states he will respond proof of violence after the incident is reported.
12:24 p.m. - death investigation, request deputy and coroner at residence on First Street in Gerber.
1:45 p.m. - officer initiated activity at Rancho Tehama Road at Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama, out with naked female.
9 p.m. - non-injury vehicle accident at South Avenue at Interstate 5, red semi truck and small sedan.
9:07 p.m. - assist CHP with traffic accident at Interstate 5 at South Avenue in Corning.
11:48 p.m. - assist CHP with vehicle versus trailer, medical en route at Interstate 5 at Finnell Avenue in Corning.
May 25
7:16 a.m. - reporting party states there was a woman who stashed a bike by her house on Solano Street. Police arrested Charmine Larue Santiago, 43, of Redding on warrants. Booked into Tehama County Jail.
7:51 a.m. - report of missing cows from property at Dandrea residence on Bowman Road in Cottonwood. Reporting party does not know where cows are located.
8:35 a.m. - at Gene's Barber Shop, report of female possibly under the influence of drugs in a vehicle possibly involved in recent mail theft. Police arrested Valeria Pauline Smaller, 46, of Oroville on suspicion of disorderly conduct. Booked into the Tehama County Jail.
11:10 a.m. - report of theft of tools from truck parked on Ventura Avenue in Gerber.
1:43 p.m. - reporting party states an unknown subject cut a lock on her storage unit on King Road in Red Bluff.
5:42 p.m. - employee at Travel Centers of America on Highway 99W in Corning states a male subject attempted to take her vehicle while she was sitting in it, then proceeded to threaten her with a firearm, however, employee never saw a firearm. Male left north from behind the building. Arrested Thomas Robert Dausel, 32, of Redding and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of making criminal threats.
5:46 p.m. - assisting Corning police with call from woman at Travel Center of American on Highway 99W in Corning that a man told her to get out of the car and he had a gun. She then took off running between Travel America and McDonalds.
5:58 p.m. - reported theft of a tractor on Corning Road in Corning.
May 26
10 a.m. - report of finding a purse at Lake California Homeowners Association on Lake California Drive that had previously been reported stolen.
12:19 p.m. - assist with large fire on Pinecone Court at Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama.
May 27
2:51 a.m. - non-injury traffic collision at Travel Centers of America on Highway 99W in Corning. Subject refusing to provide information.
8:20 a.m. - report from St. Elizabeth Community Hospital of adult male subject with head injury stating injury happened at friends house in Corning, but giving inconsistent statements. Reporting party will attempt to obtain address of occurrence and call back
12:42 p.m. - three students at Maywood Middle School in Corning admitted taking “edibles” to school officials.
2:02 p.m. - requesting welfare check on subjects at Woodson Bridge RV Park on South Avenue. Park manager doing notices yesterday and could smell a horrid smell and she would not approach the trailer.
4:40 p.m. - reporting party states his sister and her boyfriend in a disturbance and the boyfriend is now outside breaking windows on the house at McDonald residence on Ash Lane in Red Bluff.
May 28
10:55 a.m. - reporting party states her son is causing a disturbance on Del Norte Drive in Cottonwood, is armed with a large knife and is destroying an RV.
12:46 p.m. - assist Corning police with a possible assault with deadly weapon/vehicle on Edith Avenue in Corning.
3:49 p.m. - woman reports giving a ride to a man from Red Bluff to Corning, when arrived at Corning Police Department in Corning subject stole her phone and fled.
7:24 p.m. - reporting party at Crossroads Market on Highway 99W at Gyle Road states he is being circle by people in vehicles, believes it is related to gang affiliation since he is a dropout.
7:29 p.m. - request for extra patrol on Corona Avenue in Corning due to male subject on a bicycle caught on camera attempting to open residential door.
8:32 p.m. - assist with a freeway violence, both parties pulled to shoulder and waiting for law enforcement response – Porche and pickup involved.
May 29
1:23 a.m. - deputy assist with robbery with a knife on Walnut Street in Red Bluff. Male suspect westbound on foot.
4:01 a.m. - reporting party states someone broke out the window on his semi-truck while it was parked in the back of Travel Centers of America on Highway 99W in Corning.
7:18 a.m. - report of a vehicle being stripped at the Skate Park on Toomes Avenue in Corning. The vehicle has no radio, battery, tires. Vehicle marked and tagged by police.
11:26 a.m. - Bob's Tire Center on Solano Street in Corning reports a customers vehicle stolen off the business lot.
3:52 p.m. - man reports two subject stole his wallet after hanging out together at Rolling Hills Casino. Wallet contained $600.
4:05 p.m. - reporting party states observed a man choking a woman on Reeves Road in Los Molinos while on facetime. Trent Derrek Womack, 27, of Los Molinos was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious injury and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
5:18 p.m. - reporting party states the caretakers at his mother's residence on Richfield Road in Richfield left and stole her vehicle, electronics and other items.
5:42 p.m. - report of a man on a bicycle who kicked in the bathroom door at Northside Park in Corning. Corning police arrest Terry Lee Grayson, 51, of Corning.
8:13 p.m. - requesting deputy for a confirmed death at entrance of Rock and Brew restaurant at Rolling Hills Casino.
10:26 p.m. - complaint of loud music and party on Pear Street in Corning. Resident advised of complaint. Dispatch again advised loud music hasn't stopped. Police advise resident of city's noise ordinance and music and party must be shut down.
11:10 p.m. - deputies requested to assist Red Bluff police with reported drive-by shooting with two victims on Johnson Street in Red Bluff. Suspect vehicle white/silver Chevy or Ford sedan last seen northbound from Given address at high rate of speed.
May 30
6:38 a.m. - woman at Rolling Hills Casino reports while in a disturbance with her husband he pulled a knife, damaged the vehicle, then punched her. Male last ween hiding under the bridge.
2:20 p.m. - deputy out with Red Bluff police in a foot pursuit at Kimball Road in Red Bluff.
6:23 p.m. - St. Elizabeth Community Hospital emergency room report of patient suspicious circumstances sex/molest related.
10:34 p.m. - report of a subject shooting and running in the Gerber Park. Male subject shooting unknown type gun, possible .22
May 31
12:51 a.m. - report of shots fired on Chipman Avenue in Gerber, possible bullet hole located.