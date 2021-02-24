Feb. 16
8:31 a.m. - Rockford James Bell, 39, was arrested on the 1500 block of Highway 99W in Corning on several felony no-bail warrants. CPD
11:11 a.m. - Lloyd Velazquez, 33, of Corning was arrested on Sixth Avenue in Corning on a parole hold. CPD
1 p.m. - non-injury vehicle collision on Solano Street. Drivers in verbal altercation. One driver left scene prior to officers arrival. CPD
1:32 p.m. - death investigation on Walton Avenue in Red Bluff, coroner requested. TCSO
2:49 pm. - reported theft of merchandise from Napa Auto Parts on Solano Street in Corning. Krystal Curley, 26, of Arizona arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property. CPD
7:28 p.m. - reported theft of chainsaw and other items from property on Richard Drive in Cottonwood. TSCO
9:19 p.m. - deputies assist CHP with subject who fled on foot at Interstate 5 and Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff. TCSO
10:50 p.m. - clerk at Liquor Cabinet on Solano Street reports a customer came into store with gash on his head. Arrested was Jonah Baker, 24, of Corning for warrants, and Levi Tietsort, 28, of Yreka for assault with a deadly weapon and warrants. CPD
Feb. 17
8:55 a.m. - reported theft of vehicle parts from an address on Rancho Tehama Road. TCSO
1:13 p.m. - backpack containing illegal drugs located in shower area at Travel Center of America in Corning. CPD
2:56 p.m. - report of four catalytic converters stolen from Corning High School vehicles.
5:12 p.m. - officer called to assist CHP with traffic collision at Olive Road and Orangewood Road in Richfield. CPD
5:39 p.m. - Tehama County Major Crimes Unit was called to assist on a traffic stop on Interstate 5 at Bowman Road. Arrst made. TCSO
Feb. 18
1:38 p.m. - reporting party said he was riding his bike at Driftwood Resort on Tehama Vina Road in Los Molinos when the park manager sprayed him with mace, and then the reporting party, in self-defense, hit the manager. TCSO
5:18 p.m. - a woman reported her daughter accidentally shot a firearm through the roof of her house on Highway 99W in Gerber. TCSO
Feb. 19
12:22 a.m. - non-injury vehicle accident at Corning Community Park. CPD
2 p.m. - report of several vehicles on Marin Street being keyed/vandalized. CPD
5 p.m. - report of home on Christian Road in Orland ransacked and multiple items missing. TCSO
Feb. 20
2:25 a.m. - two firearms seized as evidence during traffic stop at Interstate 5 Rest Area near Corning. CPD
3:56 a.m. - report four subject fleeing from Guys Corner Market on San Benito Avenue in Gerber. Subjects appeared to have smashed a window and stolen items from inside. TCSO
6:02 a.m. - assisting CHP with slowing traffic on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood due to wrong way driver. TCSO
1:54 p.m. - report of man walking down South Avenue with a firearm and gas can. Appears to be under influence. TCSO
1:57 p.m. - assist CHP with subject with firearm and gas can on South Avenue at Toomes Avenue in Corning. CPD
2:37 p.m. - report of missing 14-year-old from Friendly Acres Mobile Home on Highway 99W. TCSO
6:55 p.m. - reported theft of bicycle from property on Houghton Avenue, Bicycle described as black and white Genesis mountain bike with V2100 printed on it. CPD
Feb. 21
2:26 p.m. - report of non-injury vehicle accident at Spring Mountain Apartments on Edith Avenue. Green Honda went through fence.
5:08 p.m. - 9-1-1 call from reporting party stating three vehicles stuck in snow at Turner Mountain on Viola-Mineral Road. Several adults and seven children stranded.