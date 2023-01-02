JAN. 6
• Fernando Palomares, 29, of Vina is arrested and charged on suspicion of shooting and killing Alicia Flores, 21, of Corning while she sat in a vehicle in the parking lot of Centerfolds nightclub on Thursday, Dec. 30. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Flores was shot several times.
JAN. 13
• It was by unanimous vote the Tehama County Board of Supervisors decided to not censure one of its own, Supervisor Candy Carlson, in response to the county's 2021 Grand Jury report accusing her of bullying county employees.
• During the 69th annual Winter Dinner and 18th annual Tehama County Cattlemen and Cattlewomen's Agricultural Scholarship Fundraiser Bob de Braga is awarded the cattlemen’s Man of the Year and Shelley Macdonald was recognized as the Tehama County CattleWomen's Association Cowbelle of the Year by Kendra McCluskey.
JAN. 20
• Paulyne White, of Corning and Robert Jones Insurance was presented the Farm Bureau's Insurance Agent of the Year award during the 104th annual Tehama County Farm Bureau Dinner and Farm Bureau member Shanna Long, also of Corning received the Media Person of the Year award.
• Joyce Bundy of Los Molinos is one of “six extraordinary Northern California women” to be honored with the 2022 Common Threads North Award during a special dinner and presentation in April.
• Carlos Villalobos, 28, shot by a Red Bluff police officer on Jan. 12 was released from the hospital and booked into the Tehama County Jail after he allegedly shot into the residence of his ex-girlfriend on the 1400 block of Madison Street.
JAN. 27
• The City of Corning decides to form an ad hoc committee to assist in expediting decision making and design in development of the $8.5 millionProposition 68 Recreation Center and City Plaza to be constructed on 1.79 acres on Solano Street between Third and Fourth streets.
FEB. 3
• Oroville resident, Ryan Scott Blintson, 38, accused of killing of killing Loreen Severs, 88, of Los Molinos and attempting to kill her 91-year-old husband, Homer Severs, on May 18, 2020, was in Butte County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing. He was held to answer for three separate counts of murder, attempted murder, and arson, as a result of the preliminary hearing.
• During the annual Corning Chamber of Commerce Installation Dinner awards presentation Lisa Lomeli, owner of Chata's Churros, was honored as Business Person of the Year; Beverly Wilson, a Corning High School students and 4-H leader, as Junior Achievement of the Year; and Marie Brayman as Volunteer of the Year.
FEB. 10
• A bull sold for $30,000, a livestock dog for $45,000 and a horse for $59,000 during the 2022 Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale at the Tehama District Fairgrounds. The sales overall total was $2,640,600.
• Troy Lyn Zimmerman, 42, of Red Bluff is arrested by the Red Bluff Police Department on Feb. 1 as a suspect in the murder of 40-year-old Red Bluff resident Robert Parmenter. He is suspected of of killing Parmenter during a fight May 8, 2021.
FEB. 17
• A Red Bluff man, 38-year-old Franklin Goubert, accused of setting more than 100 fires in the Red Buff area over a four year period was found guilty of felony arson of forest land and two counts arson of property by a Tehama County Superior Court trial. He is later found guilty and sentenced to five years in state prison.
• Gabriel Hydrick, former chief administrator for Plumas County, is hired as the new chief administrator for Tehama County on a three-year contract. His salary and benefits package over the next year will be $238,575, a jump in pay over his predecessor, Bill Goodwin, who retired Jan. 1.
• Alejandro Leon Urquidez, 56, of Corning is convicted of 19 felony counts of forcible sexual assault involving three female victims, all of whom were young girls at the time of the abuse.
FEB. 24
• A Tehama County Jail inmate from Corning, Trey Cleveland King, 34, who escaped on Feb. 18 was captured two days later by a City of Lincoln police officers and Butte County sheriff's sergeant. Accessories to the escape, Bethany Lauren Gaylord, 33, of Red Buff and William Richard Keys, 41, of Corning were arrested by the sheriff's office that same day on suspicion of accessory for helping King flee the jail.
MARCH 3
• U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez sentenced three former leaders of the Paskenta Tribe of Nomlaki Indians after they pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to embezzle millions of dollars and tax fraud. John A. Crosby, 56, of Redding, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison and to pay a $10,000 fine; his mother, Ines S. Crosby, 76, of Orland, to four years and nine months in prison; and her sister, Leslie A. Lohse, 67, of Glenn, to three years and five months in prison.
MARCH 10
• An 87-year-old Corning woman, Erma Dobson, was killed in a two vehicle collision on South Avenue.
• A Red Bluff resident, Shirley Camarillo, 44, who worked for the Tehama County Department of Social Services was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of fraud to obtain financial aid, as was her husband, Fidel Camarillo.
MARCH 17
• Maria Cervantes-Echevarria, 35, a Mexican national living in Los Molinos, was sentenced in federal court to eight years and nine months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Federal agents began investigating Cervantes-Echevarria and co-defendant 56-year-old Miguel Cervantes in 2017 for suspected methamphetamine trafficking in Shasta and Tehama counties.
MARCH 24
• Ryan Marshall Cantrell, 27, of Red Bluff is sentenced to 22 years in state prison after being convicted of felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, with a special allegation of prior serious felony, driving under the influence of a drug causing injury. He was the driver of a vehicle that crashed and killed passengers 27-year-old Zoe Holt, and 32-year-old Eddie Dallmann.
• Raul Angel Marez Castillo, 36, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for killing 29-year-old Olivia Orr on April 21, 2021, and stabbing a second victim who survived the assault.
• A crash on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood killed Red Bluff teens Ivy (August) Spangle, 16, and Autumn Craytor, 14, and Jordan Verdugo, 20, of Cottonwood.
MARCH 31
• Corning City Council approves creating a “Downtown Corning Historical Business District Awning Program,” utilizing $200,000-$250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act 2021 funds.