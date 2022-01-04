The following is a recap of the highlights from 2021 during the second quarter of the year - April-June. The first quarter is in the previous issue of Tri-County News and the third quarter will be in next weeks edition, the last quarter in the Jan. 20 edition.
April
- Martin Diaz Jr., 40, of Corning used his 4-year-old son to shield himself from police who were attempting to take the suspect into custody on April 1 at the suspect's Center Street home. Diaz, who was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Tehama County for child endangerment, placed the child between himself and a police officer while resisting arrest. The child was not injured in the altercation.
Diaz was booked him into the Tehama County Jail on $228,000 bail and suspicion of obstruct public officer, criminal threats, resisting/delaying executive officer, willful cruelty to child, inflict injury upon child, cruelty to child/possible injury or death and three counts contempt of court.
- Tiffany Dietz is hired as the new Corning Union Elementary School District superintendent upon the retirement of former Superintendenthas Rick Fitzpatrick. Dietz has been an employee of the district for 15 years, most currently as the principal at Maywood DaVinci Middle School. The district board made the decision to hire Dietz as Fitzpatrick's replacement following interviews for the position earlier this year.
- Corning Police Officer Tyler Knight caught and arrested Christopher Lee Hildebrand, 47, of Concord April 12 on Interstate 5 who allegedly was kidnapping his ex-girlfriend. The unidentified woman sent out a 911 text around 11:30 a.m., that was picked up by law enforcement dispatch. Knight located the vehicle in the southbound lanes of the freeway and made the stop near the Tehama/Glenn county line. The woman was uninjured and removed from the situation as Hildebrand was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of kidnapping and false imprisonment.
- An alleged illegal commercial marijuana growing operation in Corning was busted April 19, hidden within an olive orchard at the intersection of Viola and Orchard avenues. Suspects were arrested at the site and hundreds of marijuana plants seized and destroyed.
- A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Austreberto Rafael Santamaria-Valencia, 25, of Corning, on April 22, charging him with suspicion of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was located by a Red Bluff police officer Feb. 6 at Best Western Motel in Red Bluff. During a search of the motel room and Santamaria-Valencia's vehicle officers seized approximately 1,000 counterfeit M-30 Oxycodone pills, a loaded Taurus G3C 9mm semi-automatic pistol, two bottles containing a total of 170 Farmapram (Alprazolam-Xanax) pills, five packets of suboxone strips, 90 grams of marijuana, approximately $7,000 in cash, and other items commonly used in street sales of narcotics.
Santamaria-Valencia was arrested and booked into to the Tehama County Jail, He is known to local law enforcement as being responsible for shooting and killing two suspects who were attempting to rob his home on Highway 99W in Corning in January of 2019.
- Karli Rainwater, 19, of Red Bluff is crowned Miss Tehama County during the annual Tehama County Fair.
May
- Raul Angel Marez Castillo, 36, of Corning was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on murder charges in the April 21 stabbing death of a 29-year-old Olivia Orr of Corning. Another victim in the incident is recovering from stab wounds inflicted that same day on Hickory Street at Second Avenue. It appears Orr and Castillo may have been in a relationship, according to Orr's Facebook page.
- Eddie Rodriguez Jr., 24, of Red Bluff was killed when his vehicle collided with a big-rig on Highway 99E near Los Molinos.
- Hunter Maxwell, 14, of Los Molinos wins the mini-bull riding championship during the Stetson Wright Invitational at the Beaver County Fairgrounds in Minersville, Utah. Maxwell took home a belt buckle and $1,000 check. He earned 86.5 points on Whiplash in the first round of the invitational, then started a good one of Tigger to win the competition.
- After serving two years on the Tehama County Major Crimes Unit, Corning Police Officer James White is back full-time on the streets of Corning having been promoted to sergeant in the Corning Police Department.
White joined the Corning Police Department in 2006. As sergeant, White's primary responsibility will be supervising patrol staff while also working patrol himself, writing, reviewing and approving reports and press releases, investigations and more.
- Ryan Scott Blinston, 37, of Oroville who is suspect in the murder of 88-year-old Los Molinos resident Loreen Severs on May 23, 2020, was arrested as an alleged serial killer. Blinston was already in Butte County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, when charged May 13 with three separate murders and another attempted murder as the result of a multi-agency investigation involving the Tehama and Butte sheriff's offices, Oroville Police Department and California Department of Justice, reported Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey and Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers.
Blinston is charged in the murder of Severs, the attempted murder of her 91-year-old husband, Homer Severs, the murder of Sandra George, 82, of Oroville and Vicky Cline, 57, of Oroville.
- Andrew Cornelius Loewen, 37, of Orland was arrested May 18 following a pursuit with law enforcement for allegedly kidnapping of the son of a prominent Tehama County businessman who had previously employed the suspect. Loewen had left a ransom note demanding a large sum of money for the victim's release. A woman who was also kidnapped was able to free herself and call for help in the area of Cone Grove Park in Red Bluff.
-The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, unveiled two murals dedicated to celebrating the essence of the Tribe's legacy and culture on May 22. One of the murals is located at 1120 Solano St. and the other at 1215 Solano St. The murals feature four animals – the fox, bear, salmon and woodpecker, and the culturally relevant northern flicker bird and Nomlaki basket designs.
- The 39th annual Corning Jr. Rodeo was full of excitement and action on May 21 and 22, with the crowning of Jade Piche, 14, of Richfield as the Corning Jr. Rodeo Queen. More than 100 cowboys and cowgirls from Nevada, Oregon and throughout California competed in the junior rodeo starting with slack early Saturday morning, as well as several locals from Corning and the surrounding area.
- The Tehama County Jr. Livestock Auction hit a record high in sales this year, topping last year's virtual sale by nearly $300,000. This year the auction's 253 lots, with add-on money, reached $ 1,093.889.73 with auctioneers Matt Wolters and Jake Parnell encouraging and thanking a generous community.
June
- The Corning Veterans Memorial was grandly decorated for 2021 Chamber of Commerce annual Installation Dinner as guests entered to the theme “Mask-erade”. Awarded Businessperson of the Year was Rosie Flores of Farmers Insurance and Yayas Taco Shop; Volunteer of the Year was Cherilyn Downey of DM Tech, and Junior Achievement was awarded to Makayla Lodin. A very special Honorable Mention was presented to Willie Smith, a long-time community volunteer and director of Corning Christian Assistance.
- Fletcher Hewitt Bottke, a graduating senior at Red Bluff High School, loves to play baseball and his dream of playing the games as he continues his education has come true. Bottke, the son of Todd and Jayme Bottke, of Red Bluff signed his letter of intent on May 28 to play Division 3 Baseball at the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. The signing ceremony took place in the foyer of the Red Bluff High School Pavilion.
- For a temporary interim, the Tehama County Sheriff's Dispatch Center was closed between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. starting June 6, due to staff shortage. Emergency calls for service that would otherwise have been handled by sheriff's dispatch during those hours were rerouted to the Red Bluff Police Department's Dispatch Center.
- One hundred eighty-seven Corning High School graduating Cardinals flocked to the school's stadium June 4 ready to receive their diplomas following a senior year infected by the challenges of COVID-19.
- In her 2021/22 proposed budget presentation, Corning City Manager Kristina Miller said the city's budget continues to look healthy due to revenues generated through the voter-approved Measure A half-cent tax increase.
Measure A is estimated to yield $1.175 million for this next fiscal year, adding significantly to the $13,395,853 in anticipated revenues, with a fund balance carry over of $3,745,083. The projected expenditures for 2021/22 is $13,879,938, Miller reported.
- Brian Keith Son, 41, of Red Bluff who pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and evading police causing death was sentenced to 10 years in state prison by the Tehama County Superior Court on June 21. He was accused of running over David Alan Lee J., a 38-year-old of Red Bluff, a passenger in his car on Aug. 9, 2020, as Son was fleeing from police. During the chase, Lee jumped out of the moving vehicle and was ran over by Son.