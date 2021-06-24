The town of Los Molinos is getting ready for several of its annual events now that COVID-19 rules and regulations have let up in the state.
Situated on Highway 99E and near the Sacramento River, the community's Luau is this Saturday, June 26 at Mill Creek Park, from 3-10 p.m. This Hawaiian-themed event is home to the Cornhole competition, live entertainment by High Voltage and a lot of food and fun.
Catered by Boar Hunter BBQ, tickets for the Luau are $20 for adults and kids 12 and under is $12.
As the Luau gets underway, three members of the community have thrown their hats into the Los Molinos Honorary Mayor race – Bailey Baker, Jani Brewer and Candi Mason. The event is a fundraiser for the community and the mayor's title is honorary, going to whichever candidate makes the most money.
“This is the only mayor's race where you can honestly buy your way into office,” said Los Molinos Chamber of Commerce Secretary Jerry Crow.
Baker is a third generation member of the Los Molinos community and works at Nu-Way Market.
For more than 40 years Brewer has lived in the town. She recently joined a cosmetic company as an ambassador.
Mason recently purchased and opened the Cabin Saloon in Los Molinos. She is a mother and grandmother.
Next on the Chamber of Commerce list of summer activities is the ever popular Independence Day Parade.
The theme for the 54th annual parade is “Masqparade”. Entries are accepted by mail – Los Molinos Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 334, Los Molinos, CA 96055, or e-mail – lmcoc2012@gmail.com, or can be dropped off at Umqua Bank in Los Molinos.
“While most of us dread the social distancing and face masks that have been necessary during the recent pandemic, the Chamber felt some light hearted good cheer about the situation would boost our spirits,” Crow said.
To those entering the parade, the Chambers says, “We don't mask our pride and patriotism, so have fun with the theme.”
This year's parade marshals are Burt and Joyce Bundy, longtime residents of the community. Burt is a retired Tehama County Supervisor.
The Chamber is also honoring Clay and Lilly Parker as the parade's VIPs.
More information on the parade, time and route will be published as it becomes available.
The Los Molinos Chamber of Commerce can be contacted at 530-384-2251.