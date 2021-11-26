Four people were injured in a head-on crash on Highway 99E in Los Molinos on Nov. 11.
Accordng to the California Highway Patrol, Sparks, Nevada resident Saul Santiago, 46, was driving a 2018 Toyota 4Rummer north on the highway near Tehama-Vina Road when around 2:15 a.m. he allowed the vehicle to swerve into the southbound lane directly in the path of an oncoming 2006 Chevy Silverado.
The two vehicles hit head-on causing major damage to both and sending the driver of the Silverado, 31-year-old James Evan, of Oroville to Enloe Medical Center in Chico with moderate injuries.
Santiago was transported to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital with minor injuries, however, his passengers, Edward Santiago, 23, and Gudeglia Santiago, 43, both of Sparks were taken to Enloe Medical Center with moderate injuries.
CHP said it does not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.