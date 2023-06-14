The Los Molinos High School Alumni Association honored 10 of the school’s graduating seniors with scholarships during the June 6 awards night.
Students awarded a $500 Los Molinos High School Alumni Association scholarship was Paisely Heitman, Adrian Pena, and Ava Peters.
The Association administers additional scholarships that are funded by the family of a past alumnus. Awarded the $500 Warren Conklin Scholarship was Ricardo Torres Alamo, Karime Castellon, Bianca Gutierrez, Donelle Holman, Emma Martinez, and Joseph Rocha. Jasmin Ruiz Avalos was awarded the $500 Merle M. Carneggie Industrial Arts Scholarship and Bianca Gutierrez the $500 scholarship in memory of Kenneth “Goober” Northup, Class of 1963.
The Los Molinos High School Alumni Association is a non-profit organization that is composed of former graduates, spouses, and other community members who give their time, talents and financial contributions to help the school years after they have graduated. Along with awarding annual scholarships to graduating seniors, the Association allocates over $3,000, a year to the school in donations for various programs, including sober graduation, athletics and other student related activities/services. Since 1993, the Association has given over $300,000 back to the Los Molinos High School.
For more information contact the Los Molinos Alumni Association at P.O. Box 1031. Los Molinos, CA 96055.