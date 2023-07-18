A 27-year-old Los Molinos man convicted by a Tehama County Superior Court jury has been sentenced to six years and four months in state prison.
The court handed down the sentence to Ricardo Herrera-Madera earlier this month after he was found guilty of felony injuring a girlfriend with prior felony convictions, two counts felony violation of a domestic relations court order with violence with prior convictions and misdemeanor battery on a girlfriend.
On Jan. 27 Madera’s girlfriend of five years informed law enforcement that Madera had slammed her against a wall and threatened to kill her, reported the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office, adding she also accused Madera of previously pulling her by the hair and punching her multiple times in the head.
Madera reportedly had prior convictions for domestic violence.
Additional Tehama County Superior Court prison sentences:
– Christopher A. Stewart, 54, of Corning was sentenced to two years and eight months in state prison having been convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance after a specified prior conviction and driving on a suspended license for DUI conviction with a prior.
Corning police stopped Stewart, who was on parole for a murder conviction, Feb. 16 for speeding on his motorcycle. During a search of Stewart police reportedly located 4.5 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket.
– Daniel Dean Mote, 38, of Corning was sentenced to two years in state prison having been convicted of felony criminal threats, resisting an executive officer and resisting peace officer with serious bodily injury. Mote’s ex-wife reported he was sending her harassing and threatening text messages stating he was going to kill her. When contacted by law enforcement on March 16 on Cougar Drive in Rancho Tehama, Mote became confrontational and resisted officers’ attempts to detain him, resulting in a fight that caused serious injury to one of the officers.