A domestic violence in Los Molinos landed 29-year-old Luis Alfredo Camacho-Pacheco behind bars on Aug. 20 after he allegedly choked his girlfriend and then put the barrel of a gun in her mouth.
The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began on the evening of Aug. 19 when Comacho-Pacheco and his girlfriend got in an argument.
During that argument, Camacho-Pacheco reportedly threw the woman against a wall of her residence on the 24900 block of Butler Street in Los Molinos, refused to let her leave the home and then choked her to near unconsciousness.
The alleged abuse subsided that night but when the woman attempted to leave the residence the next morning, Camacho-Pacheco began choking her again outside the home and forced her back into the residence, the sheriff’s office said.
Inside the home again, Camacho-Pacheco reportedly was choking the woman as he placed the barrel of a pistol in her mouth.
He also attempted to set a room in the home on fire, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
When Camacho-Pacheco was distracted, the woman escaped the home and got a ride out of the area and was able to contact the sheriff dispatch around 11:19 a.m. to report the alleged attack.
The Tehama County Major Crimes Unit and sheriff’s patrol attempted to serve a search warrant on the residence and take Camacho-Pacheco into custody around 6 p.m., surrounding the property and commanding Camacho-Pacheco exit the home.
For about 20 minutes Camacho-Pacheco refused to follow the officers’ commands before finally exiting without further incident, the sheriff’s office said.
He was taken into custody and following a search of the residence which revealed evidence reportedly coorelating with the victim’s statement, Camacho-Pacheco was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of felony torture, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and domestic violence.