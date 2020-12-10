Two Los Molinos residents were killed in a single-vehicle traffic collision on Wednesday, and the driver arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The Tehama County Coroner's Office released the names of the deceased as 27-year-old Zoe Holt, and 32-year-old Eddie Dallmann. Dep. Coroner Omar Farmer said neither of the victims were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Ryan Marshall Cantrell, 26, of Red Bluff was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion south on Highway 36 near Tuscan Avenue at a high rate of speed, when at 8:14 a.m., due to his level of intoxication, he veered of the road, collided with a ditch and then went airborne approximately 100 feet before striking a tree.
Cantrell and front seat passenger, Jordan Cordell Suggs, 21, of Los Molinos both suffered major injuries and were transported by a medical helicopter to Mercy Medical Center in Redding. Both were reportedly wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision.
Previous to being transported to the hospital for treatment, Cantrell was arrested by the CHP on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
The collision is still under investigation by the CHP and additional charges may be filed against Cantrell with the Tehama County District Attorney's Office.