Since he was a toddler, Hunter Maxwell, of Los Molinos has loved bull riding. That love paid off during the recent Stetson Wright Invitational at the Beaver County Fairgrounds in Minersville, Utah, where Maxwell took the mini-bull riding championship earning the 14-year-old a belt buckle and $1,000 check.
Hunter's mom, Niki Maxwell, said her son started riding sheep at the age of three and has been going strong ever since.
Maxwell earned 86.5 points on Whiplash in the first round of the invitational, then started a good one of Tigger to win the competition.
Bull rider Brady Portenier took home the championship for the bull riding competition.
Stetson Wright is the 2020 National Finals Rodeo All-Around world champion.