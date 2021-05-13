Los Molinos bull rider

Courtesy photo J. Golom Photos

Hunter Maxwell, of Los Molinos is pictured center with his championship belt buckle and cash prize for his win in mini-bull riding at the Stetson Wright Invitational last weekend in Minersville, Utah. Pictured left is professional World Champion Bull Rider Stetson Wright, who hosted the invitational.

 (Contributed photo by J Golom Photos)

Since he was a toddler, Hunter Maxwell, of Los Molinos has loved bull riding. That love paid off during the recent Stetson Wright Invitational at the Beaver County Fairgrounds in Minersville, Utah, where Maxwell took the mini-bull riding championship earning the 14-year-old a belt buckle and $1,000 check.

Hunter's mom, Niki Maxwell, said her son started riding sheep at the age of three and has been going strong ever since.

Maxwell earned 86.5 points on Whiplash in the first round of the invitational, then started a good one of Tigger to win the competition.

Bull rider Brady Portenier took home the championship for the bull riding competition.

Stetson Wright is the 2020 National Finals Rodeo All-Around world champion.

Tags

Recommended for you