Los Molinos woman wears many hats

One thing is for sure about Megan Weiss, 34, of Los Molinos wears a lot of hats. Mother, school teacher, entrepreneur, and community volunteer; Weiss proves the old adage that if you want to get something done, ask a busy person.
“I credit it to my 75-year-old grandmother,” she said. “She still runs cattle; she is my inspiration.”
Weiss graduated from Los Molinos High School in 2004. She received a bachelor's of art degree in Criminal Justice and a Master's in Education.
Along with her partner Clint Brewer and another partner, the three have started Farmstead Meats LLG, which provides a local source for Northern California beef, pork, lamb, and chicken. They have set up a retail location at the Shabby Sisterhood at 707 Walnut St, Red Bluff and also offer a wide range of locally made products including olive oil, jams, honey, jewelry, and candles.
“They aren’t on consignment,” she explained. “These are difficult times for everyone; people need to get a check. We buy the items right out and pay the producer so they don’t have to wait and then we sell the item.”
“We are a small American business dedicated to sharing information about creating your own farmstead and connecting you to farm raised cattle, pigs, sheep, and American made products,” said Weiss.
Weiss said they have several small ranches where they are raising their livestock.
“We are also dedicated to educating the community about raising livestock, poultry, and planting a successful garden,” said Weiss. “Farm to table is an important concept and is necessary to help our country survive, thrive, and prosper.”
Quality and community are two important reasons that the three have gone into business.
“One important component of our mission statement is feeding our community protein choices at an affordable price,” Weiss explained.
Caring about their customers is as much a part of their business plan as making money. So far, they have donated to the Los Molinos Chamber’s fundraising events and to help with feeding firefighters during the recent fires. She also said that she wants to help others in other communities do the same.
“I don’t want to franchise,” she said. “I want to help others do the same for themselves with opening business to help them buy local.”
In her spare time, Weiss blogs about different aspects of farming and her goals in trying to make the community a better place.
“I’m not great at blogging, but in blogging I can share my opinions, right?, she joked.
This kind of leading from the front attitude has also inspired Weiss in her community efforts in Los Molinos.
Weiss is a Resources Special Education teacher at Los Molinos Elementary School. Where she is well known for taking extra time to help motivate and inspire her students. But her work doesn’t end in the classroom.
"She is upbeat and has a smile and is always focused on helping her students," said Kelly Snively, an aunt of one of her students. "She really makes a difference and making kids want to learn."
Snively added that during COVID-19 and home schooling, Weiss has been a great help.
"She has not only been there for her students, she has been there to help parents," said Snively. "She has been there for me."
Seeing a need to help clean-up the town she didn’t just complain, Weiss got involved. First, she put together a town hall meeting in conjunction with the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office co-sponsored by the Los Molinos Chamber of Commerce. Weiss then organized what she calls a movement in Los Molinos United, a group that in unaffiliated with any organization buts purpose is to inspire community pride.
“I want to inspire people to clean-up their areas, and then get involved in helping us clean-up around us,” Weiss explained.
She said her idea comes from the Broken Window Theory. Weiss explained the point is that if you fix your broken window then those around you may become inspired to fix theirs.
“Instead of trying to fix others, you set an example by doing and people will follow. If you build a safe house, then your neighbor will be inspired to do so,” she added.
Weiss said she realizes this is a big project. But her plans are to start small, one street at a time. So far, her group has focused on areas around the school and places where students walk to and from school.
“I want Los Molinos to be the safe place I grew up in and that I can raise my kids in,” she said. “Los Molinos is my home.”
Farmstead Meats LLC website and Megan’s blog can be located at www.thefarmsteadconnection.com or 530-586-1767.