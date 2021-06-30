At 12-years-old Angela Ferrell knew she wanted to be a photographer when she received her first camera for Christmas. That same year she began winning blue ribbons for her photography at the Tehama County Fair. Her interest only grew as she continued winning recognition and more awards and she hasn't stopped since.
Now at the age of 21, Ferrell says her photography is her passion as she captures incredible landscapes with an artist's eye.
Ferrell's photography will be featured in the Main Event Gallery's "Art of Travel" Exhibit, July 2 through August 14, along with local photographers and artists showcasing their favorite places to go through their works.
An Artists Reception will be held Friday, July 2, hosted by the Tehama County Arts Council and Gallery members from 5:30-8 p.m., 710 Main St., Red Bluff.
Ferrell has achieved the discipline and dedication of a professional, putting in the work and preparation to catch the perfect moment through her camera lens. She loves to travel and explore new places. Her goal is to become a National Park Service Ranger and eventually a National Geographic photographer.
She attended Red Bluff High School and in her freshman year she started a photography club. For three years she was on the high school's yearbook staff. In her senior year she took many senior graduation pictures.
"My last year at Red Bluff High School I became obsessed with learning how to take nighttime sky pictures," Ferrell said. "I spent many hours traveling to Lassen Volcanic National Park in the middle of the night to learn how to take pictures of the Milky Way. I finally accomplished my goal of learning how to take pictures of the stars.”
One of those images, the Milky Way over Mt. Lassen, was published in the Enjoy Magazine. In 2018 Ferrell received an Honorable Mention in Tamron’s National Park photo contest and a second image published in the Enjoy Magazine.
Ferrell is determined to reach her goals, currently attending Shasta College majoring in Geography and working on a Geographic Information Systems (GIS) certificate. She is also attending Northern Arizona University, in Flagstaff, part-time majoring in Parks and Recreation.
"A side effect of so much traveling to Lassen National Park, was that I fell in love with our national parks," said Angela. "I have now traveled to and photographed over 20 National Parks, monuments, and memorials."
To take the best pictures of these parks Ferrell began working summer jobs at various parks. The summer of 2019 she was fortunate to work at the Grand Canyon North Rim National Park. While working at the North Rim, Ferrell was able to attend a Sky Party presented by NASA where she was able to show her night sky photographic skills. Last summer she worked at Mt. Rushmore National Memorial.
During 2019, Ferrell won Mt. Lassen’s annual photography contest of the park with a picture of the Cinder Cone.
“I was the youngest photographer to win this contest," said Ferrell, "and my image was shown on the Annual Park pass as well as the Newsletter."
This summer she has traveled to work at Glacier National Park. Being there, she is able to see the park under varying light conditions and different seasons and weather for her photographs.
To see more of Ferrell's amazing photography, go to her website at https://angelaferrellphoto.wixsite.com/photography/work-01 .
The Main Event Gallery is housed in the historic old 1926 Bank of America building, with its ornate Neo-Classical style architecture. Hours are Thurs.-Sat. 11 a.m.–5 p.m. For information, email tcacart@gmail.com or call (530) 941-6465.