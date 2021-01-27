Artist Lacy Wilson's lively creative style of painting is an inspiration and her murals are bright spots around the community of Red Bluff. She also teaches and inspires other artists to feel the joy of “touching their paintbrushes to canvas”.
Wilson's art is currently being featured in the "Art of Inspiration" exhibit at the Main Event Gallery in Red Bluff now through Feb. 22. Her artwork can be viewed 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday-Saturday at the gallery, 710 Main St., Red Bluff.
Gallery members' art will follow the same theme. The exhibit is sponsored by the Tehama County Arts Council.
Wilson says she has always felt like an artist from the very start.
"I have always been drawn to creative expression and bringing things to life with paint, and love creating art full of colors and shapes that are not of this world,” she added.
Wilson's art has been a way of life for her. "Art is my career, my hobby, my passion, my brain! I love watching the paintbrush move across the canvas, bringing a space to life that was blank. Throughout my life I continue to push myself past my own barriers in the creative world."
She currently owns an art studio in Red Bluff where she teaches classes and shares her knowledge and talent with others.
Wilson is a member of the Tehama Creative Artists who have created many murals locally.
"I paint murals bringing color and life to walls that need love," she said. "I enjoy painting animals and people, and like to bring my own artistic style to each piece that I create."
Some of her murals can be seen in Art Alley behind Los Mariachis restaurant and the Copy Center, with other works in progress.
"My hope is to inspire you, giving your eyes a tasty treat you have never seen. Art gives value to my life and others as well! My mission is to bring art into the lives of people, and sharing the world of art with them. A world you can disappear to anytime and from anywhere,” Wilson said.
Wilson can be followed on Facebook, Instagram, and TickTock@lacywilsonart