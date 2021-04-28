The most exciting thing in the life of Susan F. Greaves is her art. This enthusiasm and passion for art has led this artist on a 40-year journey devoted to capturing color and light in her impressionist-style paintings.
Greaves is Main Event Gallery's featured artist for the “Art of Flora” exhibit opening Friday, April 30 and running through May 29. The Art of Flora work will be accompanied by gallery members floral artworks.
A native of Louisiana, Greaves was greatly influenced by the graceful and classic architecture surrounding her, inspiring her florals to explode with vibrant colors and come to life on canvas with her distinctive loose brush strokes.
Her first recollection of an interest in art was her great love of color.
"Painting florals for me is an excuse to use color," Greaves said. "The music of color, warm against cool, light against dark, close harmony or bold statements, can be played to its fullest expression."
She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in interior design at the University of Louisiana, which included art classes and art history.
Greaves painted independently, developing her own style and was particularly drawn to the post-impressionist painter Paul Cezanne's works.
She had two significant artist mentors - internationally renown painter, William F. Reese, and acclaimed artist, Sergei Bongart.
"My paintings have been described as a fine example of strong, painterly style. I use classical methods of careful observation, and direct execution,” Greaves said. “I paint what I see, while expressing my reaction to the subject utilizing loose brushwork. Art is sincere. It's based on both mind and heart, and combines the best of both."
When composing a floral still life, Greaves says, "I rush to my rose garden in the spring before the bugs can do the damage. I watch for unusual species in the stores and generous friends call when their gardens bloom. Once the posies are in hand, I decide on the composition, which is the most important factor. I may focus on an explosive bouquet in a compatible vase or a close-up of a few buds. Other times I may hint at a story, including related objects."
In her compositions, Greaves takes into account other factors such as indoor warm or cool light or natural light through a window or painting outdoors. Placement of light is important too in how it will affect shadows on the composition, she said.
“I consider all these factors carefully before the first stroke hits the canvas,” Greaves added. "What lets me ramp up my senses is when I step up to my easel. When I'm painting, I have to look, really look, at my subject and take note of its color and texture. I must hear the melody of the color relationships and the staccato accents of more intense color and contrast. I must feel the way the eye glides over the soft edges or halts at a hard one. I haven't figured out how to impart smell, but I get a somewhat puzzling sense of peace around oil paint. Two hours of painting can work on me like a visit to a theme park on a six-year-old."
Greaves works portray a broad range of subjects from floral, and still life to landscapes, figures, ranching scenes and horses. To see more of her works go to www.susanfgreaves.com.
Among her many accomplishments, Greaves has won over 50 awards in national juried shows, appeared in numerous art publications and has authored books. She has been a member of several Professional Honor Societies including, the Society of Master Impressionists, Plein Air Painters Northwest Society and Women Artists of the West.
Sponsored by the Tehama County arts Council, the exhibit can be viewed at 710 Main St., Red Bluff, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Public health guidelines are in place. For more information go to www.tehama arts.org