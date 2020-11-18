Main Event Gallery in Red Bluff re-opens its doors

The Main Event Gallery, 710 Main St., Red Bluff, has reopened its doors with County Health safety measures provided for the safety of visitors due to COVID-19.
Art lovers can now leisurely experience a world of light through the luminous paintings of featured artist, Sharon Crabill of Redding, as well as the works of gallery members in a variety of styles and mediums. The Gallery's Art Shop offers many smaller, unique art pieces to browse.
Crabill’s interest in art goes back to her early childhood years. She often jokes that she started painting because as a child she could never stay in the lines. But it was through her childhood attraction to color and shapes she developed a lifelong love of art.
Crabill studied painting and design at Shasta College, figure drawing in 3-D design at the University of South Alabama, Art Production at Tallahassee Community College, and Fashion Design at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. She has also participated in various artist workshops, currently studying plein air painting with artist coach and mentor, Stefan Baumann.
As an artist, Crabill strives to create the illusion of a moment in time, capturing the effect of light in nature.
“The rich buttery feel of oils brings a luminous quality to my art,” said Crabill. “The light sparkles and dances as it splashes and spills over rocks and sand."
She also seeks to capture a sense of feeling in her paintings.
“Whether it’s calmness of the water or the sound of a riffle or maybe just the stillness of the air around me,” she adds. "It’s through this inspirational approach to my painting that I hope to inspire and touch others.”
Although interested in all forms of art Crabill works with acrylics, water mixable oils, oil paints and colored pencils. She uses a combination of imagination and photography infused with reflection and light to producer her works.
Crabill's work include designing book covers. She received an award through a Women’s Refuge design contest for a book cover and she created the book cover design and art for Bobby G‘s book, “The Choice.”
For more of Crabill’s art, go to her website, www.sharonsartsite.com.
Crabill’s Art will be on exhibit through Jan. 2, 2021, sponsored by the Tehama County Arts Council. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday. For more information tcacarts@gmail.com.