A traffic stop that led to a major drug bust by the California Highway Patrol on Interstate 5 near Corning has landed three people in prison after being sentenced by the Tehama County Superior Court.
The three occupants of the 2006 Mercedes Benz stopped by the CHP, Guadalupe Romero Perez, 33, of Commerce was sentenced to 8 years in state prison for felony possession for sale of a controlled substance, transport for sale methamphetamine between counties and possession of a controlled substance with a firearm; and for the same crimes, Henry Delgado Aguilar, 32, of Los Angeles was sentenced to 5 years, and Korona Carole Ramos, 31, of Portland, Wash., was sentenced to 3 years for felony transport/furnish methamphetamine and maintaining a place for selling or using a controlled substance.
A CHP officer was patrolling the northbound lanes of the freeway near Elder Creek on Friday, Oct. 4, when around 8 a.m. he observed a 2006 Mercedes Benz traveling at 88 mph. The officer made a traffic stop on the Mercedes and noticed the three occupants appeared to be extremely nervous and none were in possession of a valid driver’s license or were the registered owner of the vehicle, reported the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office.
While making a search of the vehicle the officer reportedly located firearms and drugs in the trunk.
Tehama Interagency Drug Enforcement task force arrived at the scene to assist in the investigation.
Seized from the vehicle was approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine, two pounds of heroin, 400 ecstasy pills, and two loaded firearm, one of which was hidden in the vehicle’s fuse box under the hood, CHP said.
All three occupants, Delgado, Perez and Ramos were arrested and booked into the Tehama County on $1 million bail on suspicion of an ex-felon with a firearm, person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of narcotic substance for sale, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance while armed, transportation of controlled substance and transportation of narcotic controlled substance.
CHP said they suspect the illegal drugs were being transported from the Los Angeles area to the state of Washington.