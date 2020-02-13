A Corning woman suffered major injuries in a motorcycle crash on Rawson Road on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Devonia Colbry, 60, was driving a 1998 Harley Davidson Sportster southbound on Rawson Road at Burton Road around 11:50 a.m. when she for unknown reasons allowed the bike to go off the roadway and into a power pole, reported the California Highway Patrol.
Colbry was transported by ambulance to Enloe Medical Center in Chico for treatment of her injuries.
The motorcycle had moderate damage from the impact.