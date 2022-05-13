A Red Bluff man suffered major injuries when the vehicle he was driving was involved in a vehicle crash May 12 that involved a school bus on South Avenue in Corning around 1:45 p.m.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a 1999 Thob Westcoaster school bus driven by Mark W. Smith, 53, of Orland and transporting 26 students was traveling east on South Avenue and had stopped as required by law at the railroad tracks near Kirkwood Road.
A delivery van behind the bus had also stopped waiting for the bus to proceed.
As the bus moved forward and was in the process of turning left onto Kirkwood Road, an eastbound 2021 Honda Accord driven by Tyler H. Mitchell, 19, of Red Bluff pulled around the delivery van into the westbound lane of South Avenue and struck to the left rear side of the school bus, reported CHP.
Mitchell suffered a broken leg and his passenger, Angelica Castillo, 21, of Chico complained of pain to her ankle. Mitchel was transported by ambulance to Enloe Community Center in Chico for treatment, as was Castillo.
Seven of the 26 students on the bus were evaluated by medical personnel on scene for injury, CHP said, however, none were transported to hospital. Smith did not suffer any injuries.
There are reports the school bus was associated with the Orland Unified School District.