A two-vehicle crash on Highway 99W in Corning sent a Gerber woman to the hospital with major injuries on Sunday, Jan. 23.
Antonio Rodriguez, 53, of Corning was driving a 2001 Toyota Tacoma north on the highway around 2:50 p.m. and was slowing to turn left onto Gallagher Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Omar Valdez.
Due to excessive speeds, a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Damaris Griego, 29, of Gerber, was unable to stop in time and slammed into the back of Rodriguez's vehicle, Valdez said.
The collision caused major injuries to Griego who was transported by ambulance to Enloe Medical Center in Chico for medical care.
Rodriguez suffered minor injuries and declined medical care on scene.
Valdez said the collision in under investigation but it does not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
“It appears to be a matter of someone going way too fast,” he said.