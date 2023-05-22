The heat is on and so is the fun at the Teddy Pohler Memorial Pool in Corning with second-grade swim lessons starting last week.
Every year the city provides second-grade students from Corning elementary schools with swim lessons followed by pool parties on May 29.
The pool, located at the Northside Park, 1414 Colusa St., is one of the most popular places in town during the summer months when school is out, and not just for kids, but for adults as well.
This year the pool’s official first day open to the public is June 12, when the city will be offering open swim, lap swim, swim team, water aerobics, pool parties, swim lessons, and family and individual season passes. Registration for pool-related classes are open and available through the Corning Recreation website at
https://corningrecreation.recdesk.com/Community/Page?pageId=19160.
This year’s pool schedules is as follows:
• Public swim hours – Mon-Fri 1-5 p.m.; Sat.10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tues. and Thurs. evening swim 6:30-9:30 p.m.
• Adult lap swim hours – Mon-Fri 6:30-7:30 a.m.
• Swim lessons – Mon-Fri 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; 2 weeks sessions of half-hour lessons June 12-Aug. 4.
Pool fees this year are:
• Children’s daily $2
• Adult daily $3
• Family season pass $75
• Daycare provider season pass $130
• Individual season pass $50
• Swim lessons $30 per child per session
The city pool is closed on Sundays, but can be rented for private parties at a rate of $55-$75 per hour.
On the 4th of July the pool will be close and its final closing date for the season is Aug. 11.
For more information contact the city pool manager at 530-824-7062.