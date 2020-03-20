A 2-month-old Corning infant who suffered severe physical abuse has been hospitalized, and the baby's father is behind bars for allegedly committing the abuse.
Joshua Cornsilk, 21, of Corning and the infant's mother took the child to Enloe Medical Center's emergency room in Chico on Thursday, March 19, where the baby was taken into protective custody due to its injuries.
“The injuries include numerous broken bones, internal injuries, chemical burns and head trauma,” said Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears.
After the parents left the hospital, Enloe staff contacted the police department concerning the alleged child abuse.
Officers contacted Cornsilk at his residence around 4:30 p.m., and transported him to the police department for questioning, Fears said.
The interview resulted in Cornsilk being arrested on suspicion of assault with a caustic chemical, mayhem, assault causing great bodily injury, and battery with serious injury. He was booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail.
“During the investigation we learned the abuse was not a one-time incident, but ongoing,” said Fears.
The infant was transported from Enloe to U.C. Davis Medical Center in Sacramento and is currently listed in stable condition.
“Although in stable condition, the baby is under constant observation and care due to the severity of the injuries,” Fears added.
He said the investigation is an ongoing.