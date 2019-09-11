A man accused of stealing cattle was arrested at his Corning home on Sept. 4 by the Tehama County Sheriff’s Department.
Richard Matousek Jr., 49, was questioned by detectives concerning allegations from Isaias Esparza, 28, of Willows and Alfredo Flores, 48, of Corning that Matousek had stolen cattle and cash from them
Esparza had allegedly leased pasture from Matousek on Bosque Avenue in Corning for summer grazing of his cattle, said the sheriff’s office.
When Esparza went to check on his cattle on Aug. 30 he fund about 15 to 20 head of cattle on the leased pasture, when he only had three head, a cow and two heifers, on the propperty.
Matousek allegedly told Esparza he sold the cattle in the pasture to Flores and had leased the pasture to Flores.
Detectives talked to Flores who allegedly confirmed he had purchased the three head of cattle from Matousek for $1,500, only after Matousek claimed he owned the cattle. Flores said he also paid Matousek $300 for one month lease of the pasture.
Matousek was arrested at his home and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of three counts grand theft of cattle and one count grand theft. Bail was set at $60,000.