Man arrested for attempted murder in Los Molinos

A Los Molinos man was stab multiple times while in the parking lot of Nuway Market on Saturday. His alleged attacker is behind bars on attempted murder charges.
The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office reports Eli William Gosnell, 40, was in the parking lot at 8049 Highway 99E when he was stabbed by Joshua Alexander Goldsborough, 40, of Tehama around 4:48 a.m., Feb. 29 following an altercation between the two men.
When deputies arrived at the market following a 911 call, they located Gosnell in the parking lot, but his attacker had left the area, the sheriff’s office said.
Gosnell was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
In the meantime, sheriff’s deputy were able to identify Goldsborough as the suspect in the stabbing and located him at his residence on Second Street in Tehama.
Goldsborough was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and $500,000 bail.
The investigation is ongoing.