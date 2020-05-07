A Red Bluff man is behind bars for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 28-year-old woman on April 24.
Ronald Cook, 41, is accused of forcing a Red Bluff resident into his car against her will around 4 p.m. on the day of the reported attack.
Red Bluff police said the woman was walking in the area of Jackson and Ash streets when Cook pulled up beside her and called her to his car. When the woman refused to get into the vehicle, Cook allegedly forced her to do so then drove around Red bluff for three hours trying to coerce the woman into have sexual relations with him, police reported.
When Cook became angry with the woman he reportedly threatened to strangle her. He eventually carried out his threat when he strangled and raped the woman inside the vehicle, according to police.
Finally able to escape, the woman ran to a nearby apartment complex where she got help and police were called, however, the woman was so upset and traumatized she could not speak to officers. She gave a statement to police a short time later after she had been treated at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital.
Two days later, Red Bluff police received a call of a suspicious vehicle under Reeds Creek Bridge on South Jackson Street. Officers located Cook sitting in the vehicle. He was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $254,000 bail and suspicion of rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment, making criminal threats, and force likely to result in great bodily injury or death.