A 42-year-old Red Bluff man has been found guilty of child sex abuse by a jury of his peers in the Tehama County Superior Court on May 19.
Justin Arnold Miller was convicted of two felony counts of sexual penetration by foreign object on victim under 14 years and four felony counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child.
He was arrested March 2019 by the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, which conducted an investigation into allegations of continuous sexual abuse of a girl aged 13-years-old on four separate occasions. He was booked into the county jail on $200,000.
DNA evidence collected during the investigation and used during the trial corroborated the victim’s statement, reported the Tehama County District ATtorney’s Officer.
Dep. District Attorney Randy Alvey prosecuted the case and Attorney Matthew Izzi represented Miller, with Tehama County Superior Court Judge Laura Woods presiding over the trial.
Miller is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 for sentencing.