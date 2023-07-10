Sibling rivalry at its worst has landed a 52-year-old Red Bluff man in state prison for seven years and eight months.
James Ray McDonald was handed down the sentence by the Tehama County Superior Court having been convicted of felony assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.
He was arrested by a Red Bluff police officer on Feb. 3 for allegedly stabbing his brother in the back of the head after police dispatch received a 911 call at 5:22 p.m. concerning a disturbance on the 100 block of Dale Avenue in Red Bluff.
According to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office, which prosecuted the case, McDonald’s brother was at a stove cooking dinner when McDonald came from behind and stabbed his in the back of the head with a knife.
McDonald then allegedly chased his injured and bleeding brother through the house saying he was going to kill him, said the D.A.’s office.
When paramedics arrived the victim received medical attention at the residence and was then transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
McDonald was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of attempted murder, child cruelty and criminal threats.