Tehama County Superior Court Judge C. Todd Bottke upheld a murder conviction from April 1988 following a challenge by the man convicted of the homicide.
The court denied the petition for resentencing by Richard "Richie" Wayne Anderson on March 30. Anderson was convicted of murder on April 19, 1988 for the death of 82-year-old Evelyn Minch, according to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office.
Minch was killed in her 635 Rio St., Red Bluff home on March 17, 1987, during the commission of a burglary.
She was found deceased in her bed tied with electrical and telephone cords by her granddaughter.
An autopsy revealed Minch's cause of death to be blunt force trauma to her head and dozens of stab wounds to her body.
John Borg was also convicted of murder in the death of Minch and is currently serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.
In 2018 Anderson was granted parole over the objections of the Tehama County District Attorney's Office, which argued evidence produced at Anderson's trial showed he was a major participant in Minch's murder,
In 2019 Anderson filed a petition for resentencing based on changes to California law challenging his original murder conviction.
The Tehama County District Attorney's office opposed the resentencing in court, arguing Anderson acted with reckless indifference to human life.
“The court's ruling affirming that Anderson is still a murderer after over two years of litigation on this issues maintains justice for the Minch family and the community,” Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers said. “This shocking and senseless murder shook Tehama County and our condolences still go out to the Minch family for their loss.”