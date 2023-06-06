A motorcyclist was killed in a vehicle accident on South Avenue near Vina on Saturday, June 3.
Brian James Smith, 47, who the California Highway Patrol said is a resident of Corning, but family says was from Orland was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on South Avenue near Woodson Bridge when, around 2 p.m., a1998 Buick, driven by Joseph M. Russo, 87, of Corning traveling eastbound on South made a left turn at Gardiner Ferry Road directly in the motorcycle’s path, reported the California Highway Patrol Red Bluff Office.
Smith, who was wearing a helmet, attempted to avoid the collision but was unable to and collided with the right front of the Buick, according to the CHP.
The motorcycle came to a stop lying on its left side facing northeast in the westbound lane.
Lifesaving efforts where made at the scene of the crash to try and save Smith, but he was pronounced deceased having suffered fatal injuries, CHP reported.
Russo, who was wearing a seatbelt, allegedly suffered minor injuries.
The crash is still under investigation by the CHP, however, at this time it does not appear alcohol or drugs played a factor in the incident.
South Avenue was closed for about one hour at the time of the crash.