UPDATE - The suspect reportedly surrendered and was taken into custody around 10:10 p.m. Monday, April 4, outside the Rancho Tehama residence. He was treated for the effects of aerial gas released into the residence by law enforcement during the armed stand-off.
The identity of the suspect has not been released.
While it appears law enforcement vehicles may have been struck by gunfire, no injuries have been officially reported.
PREVIOUS
The Tehama County Sheriff's Office has been in an armed stand-off with a man inside a Rancho Tehama residence on Elder Creek Circle for several hours today, April 4.
Earlier in the day deputies responded to a call of an armed man shooting randomly in the area of the residence.
As deputies and other assisting agencies surrounded the home several people inside were able to escape, including a juvenile, according to sheriff's dispatch communication.
It appears the man has been shooting at law enforcement and their vehicles, but it unclear if anyone has been injured or if law enforcement has returned fire.
Roadways in the area have been close and residents have been cautioned to remain indoors by reverse 911.
A California Highway Patrol helicopter has been circling the scene for hours and emergency medical vehicles are staging in the area for if and when needed.
Update will be posted as they become available.