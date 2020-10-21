A 36-year-old man is listed in stable condition after being involved in a police-involved shooting in Red Bluff on Tuesday, Oct. 20, reports the Red Bluff Police Department.
The incident took place on Gilmore Road in Red Bluff when the police department received several reports of a white male adult walking down the street carrying an automatic rifle around 3:15 p.m.
When officers arrived and located the man, carrying what appeared to be a tactical style rifle, he tried to evade police by entering a home, which was not his residence, the police department said.
Upon exiting the home, police said the man walked down the street where he was confronted by two Red Bluff police officers.
When the two officers commanded the man to drop his weapon, he allegedly pointed the firearm at the officers. In response both officers used their duty weapons to shoot at the suspect, reported the police department.
When the man allegedly raised his firearm at the officers a second time, they again shot several rounds at the man.
Struck by at least one round from one of the officers' weapons, the man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and then flown to a regional hospital for further treatment.
When the officers retrieved the firearm from the wounded man, they discovered it was an air rifle designed to look like a realistic firearm, the department reported.
Neither of the two officers involved in the shooting was injured, according to the Red Bluff Police Department.
The involved officers have been placed on paid administrative leave as is standard protocol in officer involved shooting incidents, said Red Bluff Police Chief Kyle Sanders.
Handling the external investigation of the officers’ actions is the Tehama County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations, with the Red Bluff Police Department conducting an internal affairs investigation into the incident.
Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.